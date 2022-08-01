The hand transplant recipient along with M. Venkaiah Naidu, Vice President of India in the presence of doctors and management from Gleneagles Global Health City, Chennai

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], August 1 (ANI/NewsVoir): Doctors at Gleneagles Global Health City, a leading tertiary care hospital in Chennai, successfully performed a life-changing bilateral hand transplant (below elbow) for a man hailing from Kancheepuram for whom the hand was air transported from Ahmedabad. The team of doctors from Gleneagles Global Health City was honoured by M. Venkaiah Naidu, Vice President of India.

A 24-year-old male from Kancheepuram had lost both hands due to high voltage electrical burns in 2018 and required his mother's support for routine chores. Despite this challenge, he was very confident and optimistic about having a hand transplant and leading a normal life. He also registered with the Transplant Authority of Tamil Nadu (TRANSTAN) for a hand transplant.

Living with this disability for over three years, he breathed a sigh of relief on May 28, 2022 when we received an alert from the NOTTA and TRANSTAN about a prospective hand donor from Ahmedabad. With the support, swift action, and timely clearances of NOTTA, the respective state governments, TRANSTAN, and DMS, the hand was flown from Ahmedabad to Chennai, covering 1800 KM, and brought to Gleneagles Global Health City.

The patient was wheeled in for a 14-hour marathon procedure, and our expert specialists performed the transplant successfully. Dr S. Selva SeethaRaman (Director and Senior Consultant - Institute of Plastic, Aesthetic and Reconstructive Surgery), 8 plastic surgeons, 4 orthopedicians, a vascular surgeon, 4 anaesthetists, a nephrologist (transplant immunology), and 30 paramedical personnel comprised the team.

Speaking at the felicitation, Vice President, M Venkaiah Naidu, Vice President of India, said, "It gives me a sense of pride that the country is blessed with such remarkable and dedicated Doctors across states. From my understanding, the process indeed has been strenuous, and the doctors have taken a very meticulous approach in achieving this as a team. The progress of Gleneagles Global Health City Hospital has been remarkable over the past few years, and their contribution to organ transplantation is noteworthy. This case is a great example to motivate people to step forward and donate organs, especially hands of brain-dead patients, and provide a good quality of life to the disabled."

Elaborating the case, Dr S. Selva SeethaRaman, HOD and Senior Consultant - Institute of Plastic, Aesthetic and Reconstructive Surgery, Gleneagles Global Health City, Chennai, said, "Handling a case of hand transplants requires the highest levels of precision and medical expertise. With this case, we are happy to have recorded this rare feat of bilateral below elbow hand transplant in the state of Tamil Nadu. The state of Tamil Nadu has been a forerunner for organ transplants in India. I want to thank the Government departments for the excellent coordination and support in achieving this milestone."

Congratulating the team on the success, Dr Alok Khullar, CEO, Gleneagles Global Health City, Chennai said, "We are extremely proud of our multi-disciplinary team led by the Plastic Surgery Department for performing this life-changing procedure and carving GGHC's name in history in line with our theme of "Care for Good ". I extend my hearty wishes to the entire team of doctors, nurses and salute the donor's family for their noble gesture."

The uneventful procedure was performed on May 28, 2022, and has been 60 successful days since the transplant. The patient is doing well and is on a road to recovery with intensive physiotherapy.

Gleneagles Global Health City at Perumbakkam, Chennai is one of India's most renowned multi-organ transplant centers. It's also one of the top tertiary care multi-speciality hospitals in the city with path-breaking Liver, Neuro, Heart, Lung, and Kidney procedures to its credit and legacy. The NABH, NABL, and NABB accredited hospital operates 200+ beds. A modern CathLab, 13 operation theatres, and advanced imaging services (Trubeam STX, Slice PET CT, and Tesla MRI) offer cutting-edge emergency and critical care management following internationally approved clinical protocols. The hospital provides 24/7 Plastic. Hand and Reconstructive Surgery along with regular emergency care.

Over 10 years of clinical excellence has earned the hospital tie-ups with all major cashless health insurance players and is the preferred choice hospital by all major corporates in the city. The hospital is an international medical destination for thousands of patients in India, the Middle East, Africa, and SAARC nations. The hospital also offers VideoConsult services to its patients in India and abroad.

Gleneagles Global Health City is a part of IHH Healthcare, one of the world's largest healthcare providers. With its full spectrum of integrated services, dedicated people, reach and scale, and commitment to quality and safety, IHH aspires to be the world's most trusted healthcare services network, united by a single purpose: to touch lives and transform care. More information on Gleneagles Global Health City can be found at the hospital website.

