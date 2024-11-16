NewsVoir

Ahmedabad (Gujarat) [India], November 16: India's economic transformation in the 21st century is linked to the growth of our economy, significant reduction in poverty, and enhancement of quality of life - all requiring a significant financial intermediation and further improvements in capital markets effectiveness, climate adaptation funding, and financial services for the underserved communities, amongst others. The success of India's emerging fintech industry is premised on building a cadre of talent that will deliver on this promise.

Also Read | Kolkata Fire Video: 17 Houses Gutted in Major Blaze in Nimtala; No Casualties Reported, West Bengal Ministers Rush to Scene.

To build a workforce equipped for India's expanding fintech demands, Gujarat International Finance Tec-City (GIFT City), in partnership with a consortium of Ahmedabad University, IIT Gandhinagar and UC San Diego, has launched the GIFT International Fintech Institute (GIFT IFI). GIFT IFI aims to establish India as a global leader in fintech by delivering advanced training and research that meets the sector's evolving needs.

Professor Pankaj Chandra, Vice Chancellor of Ahmedabad University, said, "We are very excited that GIFT has chosen our consortium to build its International Fintech Institute. Our interdisciplinary strengths in understanding of finance and accounting on the one hand, computer science, quantum, and statistics on the other, and strong capabilities in application domains like climate, security, health, underserved communities provide us with a phenomenal opportunity to work collaboratively with industry in building state-of-the -art programmes around fintech. We bring to bear our cutting edge research capabilities to provide new ideas for industry and the regulators. This institute will be built on real problems and in close partnership with the fintech industry ecosystem."

Also Read | Delhi Grapples With Severe Air Pollution for Fourth Consecutive Day, CM Atishi Announces Shift to Online Classes for Primary Schools.

Launching in January 2025, GIFT IFI will deliver a flexible, industry-aligned educational model, offering stackable programmes starting with Fintech Foundations, Cyber Security, Finance for Fintech, and AI/ML for Fintech Applications. These programmes, designed for diverse learners--from recent graduates to mid-career professionals--will allow participants to accumulate credentials that can build towards diplomas or degrees over time, empowering fintech professionals to upskill continuously and meet the sector's rapidly changing demands.

Professor Rajat Moona, Director of IIT Gandhinagar, said, "IIT Gandhinagar is thrilled to partner with GIFT City, Ahmedabad University and UC San Diego in this visionary initiative. The launch of the International Fintech Institute brings an inspiring opportunity to redefine education, research, and entrepreneurship in the Indian Fintech domain through curated skill development and training programs. I believe this consortium will create a platform that builds talent, critical thinking, and entrepreneurial spirit, paving the way for a generation of global fintech leaders to transform India's economic landscape."

GIFT IFI envisions becoming a fintech "flywheel" for the world--a centre where global challenges are tackled, innovative solutions developed, and talent, technology, and intellectual property created for widespread impact within the country and around the globe. Many industries in the ecosystem and institutions globally have already expressed keen interest in partnering with IFI to build programmes together as well as share data and expertise for the same.

"UC San Diego is excited to be part of this innovative consortium at GIFT City, a hub that is revolutionizing the Fintech landscape," said UC San Diego Chancellor Pradeep K Khosla. "As the first US institution to establish a presence here, we are proud to contribute to the growth and transformation of India's Fintech sector. Through our Institute, we aim to provide cutting-edge training, nurture top talent, and foster a culture of innovation, ultimately driving the next wave of financial technologies and economic progress in the region."

As India's financial services industry experiences unprecedented growth, traditional roles in banking and finance are shifting from operations-focused to technology-driven positions, highlighting a skills gap where finance professionals often need technology expertise, and technology experts require a deeper understanding of financial operations. GIFT IFI programmes will bridge this gap. The three partner institutions, Ahmedabad University, IIT Gandhinagar, and UC San Diego bring strong complementary capabilities to address complex challenges by integrating finance, technology, and regulatory requirements in IFI's programmes and research.

Ahmedabad University, IIT Gandhinagar and UC San Diego are leading academic institutions globally.

For more information on GIFT International Fintech Institute, visit www.giftifi.in.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)