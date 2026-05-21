Business News | AI-driven CCTV Expansion Will Create Jobs, Boost Startups in India: PHDCCI CEO

New Delhi [India], May 21 (ANI): The CCTV and surveillance sector in India is rapidly evolving with artificial intelligence (AI)-driven technologies, expanding use cases across industries, and growing focus on privacy and data security, said PHD Chamber of Commerce and Industry (PHDCCI) CEO and Secretary General Ranjeet Mehta.

Speaking to ANI on the sidelines of the CCTV Tech India 2026 conclave, Mehta said the technology landscape has changed significantly over the years, shifting from bulky traditional systems to advanced AI-enabled surveillance solutions.

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"The technology is rapidly improving day by day... In the 90s and early 2000s, big cameras used to exist, and today cameras are AI driven," he said, adding that modern systems are improving efficiency while also raising new security considerations.

He noted that surveillance technology is no longer limited to security applications alone but is now widely used across sectors such as logistics, warehousing, road safety, accident monitoring, transportation systems, public spaces, offices, factories and even homes.

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"Today cameras are for security but also logistics sector, warehousing, roads, accidents, cars, public places, offices, factories, your personal home," Mehta said, highlighting the expanding role of AI-based monitoring systems in daily operations.

This expansion is making systems more efficient and improving overall safety outcomes. "This development can make life simple, easy and secure. It can make things more efficient," he said.

However, Mehta also cautioned that privacy concerns must be addressed as surveillance systems become more advanced and data-driven. He stressed that while AI-enabled cameras can collect and analyse large volumes of data, safeguards are necessary to prevent misuse.

He further said that India must focus on building self-reliant and secure technology ecosystems in the surveillance sector to reduce dependency and ensure safety.

Mehta also underlined the economic potential of the sector, noting that the CCTV and surveillance market is currently valued at around Rs 13,000 crore and is expected to more than double by 2030. He said this growth will generate employment opportunities and encourage startups and innovation in the sector.

"This is a new sector for the whole country... it will help employment and new start-ups come and some innovation," he said.

The conclave highlighted how AI integration in surveillance is reshaping security infrastructure in India while opening new avenues for economic growth, innovation, and technological development. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)