Business News | AI-driven Homes Set to Become Mainstream as Connected Living Gains Momentum

New Delhi [India], June 12 (ANI): As artificial intelligence increasingly becomes part of everyday life, LG Electronics has unveiled its vision for the future of smart homes, where AI-powered appliances, connected ecosystems and autonomous home robots work together to reduce household effort and deliver highly personalized living experiences.

In an exchange filing, the company said that on Thursday, it showcased its evolving AI Home ecosystem, which aims to transform homes from spaces filled with connected devices into intelligent environments capable of understanding user habits, anticipating needs, and proactively managing daily tasks.

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LG said the future home experience will be driven by what it calls "Affectionate Intelligence" -- an AI framework designed to learn household routines and provide seamless, customized assistance to consumers.

According to the company, the AI Home ecosystem is being built around three key pillars: AI-powered appliances, ThinQ AI orchestration and autonomous home robots.

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AI-enabled appliances are expected to play a central role in this transformation. Unlike traditional appliances that perform fixed functions, future AI-powered refrigerators, washing machines and air conditioners will be capable of learning user behaviour, optimizing operations and delivering personalized care.

For instance, AI-enabled refrigerators could automatically adjust cooling cycles based on household usage patterns to maintain food freshness while reducing energy consumption. Similarly, washing machines equipped with advanced AI technologies can identify fabric types, load sizes and washing requirements to improve cleaning performance and efficiency.

At the centre of the ecosystem is LG's ThinQ AI platform, which acts as the "brain" of the smart home. The platform coordinates devices, services and living spaces through generative AI capabilities, enabling homes to understand context, interpret natural conversations and automate multiple tasks with minimal user intervention.

The company outlined how its ThinQ platform has evolved from a simple remote-control application to an intelligent ecosystem capable of continuous software upgrades and predictive maintenance. Through over-the-air updates and data-driven insights, appliances can adapt to changing user preferences long after purchase.

LG also highlighted the growing role of autonomous home robots in the future home environment. Its recently unveiled AI-powered home robot, CLOiD, is designed to perform physical household chores while interacting with connected appliances. The robot can autonomously navigate homes and coordinate with other devices to complete tasks such as preparing laundry cycles or organizing household routines before residents return home.

The company believes India is entering a phase of rapid appliance premiumization, driven by rising incomes, urbanization and increasing demand for connected living solutions.

"Today's Indian consumer is moving well beyond basic functionality; they are actively seeking intelligent, connected solutions that bring us closer to the ultimate vision of a 'Zero Labor Home' ecosystem," said Young Min Hwang, Vice President, Home Appliance Solution, LG Electronics India Limited.

LG added that its manufacturing facilities in India will support the rollout of next-generation AI-centric appliances, including washing machines, refrigerators, air conditioners and cooking systems, helping bring personalized AI Home experiences to Indian households. (ANI)

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