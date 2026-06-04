Business News | AI-driven Power Demand to Shape Next Phase of Energy Infrastructure Growth, Says Adani Group

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 4 (ANI): Rising demand from artificial intelligence (AI) applications is expected to play a major role in driving the next phase of energy infrastructure growth in India, according to discussions held at the Adani Conference 2026, the key takeaways of which were shared by Jefferies report.

According to the Jefferies report, the Adani Group reiterated a positive outlook on India's infrastructure growth and its commitment to long-term nation-building during multiple panel discussions held on the first day of the conference.

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One of the key themes that emerged during the discussions was the growing importance of energy infrastructure as AI adoption accelerates and increases demand for power and related assets.

Jefferies stated, "The Adani Group hosted multiple panel discussions on the group & the Indian economy, reiterating a positive outlook on India's Infra growth and its commitment to long-term nation-building. A key theme was the rising importance of energy infrastructure, driven by accelerating AI-led demand for Power and Allied Assets".

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The group highlighted that confidence in India's growth story has strengthened significantly and that the focus has increasingly shifted from deciding what infrastructure to build to executing projects at scale and with resilience.

The report said Sagar Adani, during the discussions, highlighted the group's focus on execution while maintaining financial discipline.

According to the discussions, the Adani Group recorded a capital expenditure of Rs 1.55 trillion in FY26, the highest in its history. The group also reiterated its commitment to invest USD 100 billion towards energy transition initiatives.

The discussions noted that the group's financial performance remained strong, supported by approximately USD 10 billion in EBITDA and a net debt-to-EBITDA ratio of around 3.3 times.

The management indicated that the group believes it currently has its strongest balance sheet to date, which provides the flexibility to continue investing in future growth opportunities.

The conference also highlighted the group's increasing focus on green energy and AI-related opportunities, with execution discipline seen as a key factor in sustaining growth and creating long-term value.

During another session, Group Chief Financial Officer Jugeshinder Singh discussed the group's strategy of building an integrated energy chain spanning thermal power, renewable energy and storage solutions.

According to the discussions, the objective is to create the world's lowest-cost electricity by leveraging multiple energy sources and improving operational efficiencies.

The management also highlighted improvements in the group's credit profile over the years.

The report noted that the conference panel highlighted Adani Group's focus on strengthening its financial position has helped lower its borrowing costs, enabling more efficient infrastructure development.

According to the Jefferies report, the overall message from the conference was one of continued confidence in India's infrastructure and energy growth outlook, with AI-led power demand expected to emerge as a major driver of future investments. (ANI)

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