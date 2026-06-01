Business News | AI Giant Anthropic Files Confidential Draft Papers for Proposed IPO in US

San Francisco [US], June 1 (ANI): In a significant development, US-based artificial intelligence company Anthropic has confidentially submitted a draft registration statement to the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) for a proposed initial public offering (IPO) of its common stock.

In a statement posted on Monday, the company said the filing gives it the option to go public after the SEC completes its review process.

Also Read | Awkwafina Turns 38: Celebrating the Star’s Best Films & Awards.

"Today, Anthropic, PBC confidentially submitted a draft registration statement on Form S-1 to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission for a proposed initial public offering of our common stock. This gives us the option to go public after the SEC completes its review. The proposed initial public offering will depend on market conditions and other factors," the company said in a post.It said the number of shares to be offered and the price have not yet been set.

"This announcement is being published under Rule 135 of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended. It is not an offer to sell securities; nor is it a solicitation of an offer to buy them. Any offers, solicitations of offers to buy, or any sales of securities will be made only in accordance with the registration requirements of the Securities Act," the company added.

Also Read | Bihar: Jamui Woman Undergoes S*x Change, Marries BPSC Teacher; Video Goes Viral.

Anthropic has reached close to a trillion-dollar valuation, surpassing its rival OpenAI.

In a latest funding round, the Claude maker raised $65 billion, led by Altimeter Capital, Dragoneer, Greenoaks, and Sequoia Capital, valuing the company at $965 billion post-money.

Claude's adoption has continued to grow across global enterprise customers and the AI giant's run-rate revenue crossed $47 billion earlier this month, the company said earlier.

"Claude is increasingly indispensable to our growing global community of customers, and we work tirelessly to make tools like Claude Code and Cowork more helpful, more powerful, and more adaptable to their needs," said Krishna Rao, Chief Financial Officer of Anthropic.

The latest funding round will help the company advance its safety and interpretability research, expand compute to meet growing demand for Claude, and scale the products and partnerships customers rely on, the company said in a blogpost.

"This funding will help us serve the historic demand we are experiencing, stay at the research frontier, and bring Claude to more of the places where work happens," Rao added.

Significant investors in this round include AMP PBC, Baillie Gifford, Blackstone, Brookfield, D.E. Shaw Ventures among others. Joining the slate of marquee investors are infrastructure partners Micron, Samsung, and SK Hynix.

The AI player estimates a revenue of $10.9 billion, more than double the previous one. The company is expected to report its first operating profit in the June quarter. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)