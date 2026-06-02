Business News | AI Now a Driver of Profits and GDP, Says Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang

Taipei [Taiwan], June 2, (ANI): AI technology is no longer just an innovation tool but has become a generator of profits and GDP growth, said Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang, Focus Taiwan reported.

He was speaking in Taiwan at the launch of the N1X processor that promises to upend the PC market by combining Nvidia's powerful Blackwell GPU with a 20-core CPU for bringing agentic AI tools on laptops and desktops that can run large language models and for a smooth gaming and AI experience.

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"AI is now a profit generator. AI is now a GDP generator," the news report quoted Huang as saying.

The Nvidia boss said that the massive demand for AI is driving the investment in compute infra and that AI tokens have become profitable units of revenue.

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Nvidia delivers AI chips that are at the core of huge data centres that are needed to train large AI models like ChatGPT, Claude, among others.

On the AI technology boom posing risks to jobs, Huang said that the innovation and productivity boost, especially in AI coding, will merit hiring of more software engineers by tech companies.

As the need for enterprise AI tools as well as agentic AI grows manifold, companies are massively investing in building compute infrastructure and will need engineers as a result of output and productivity gains, Huang said.

Huang focused on the agentic revolution that is underway, predicting that billions of AI agents will run businesses, industries and households.

"There'll be a lot more agents than there are people," Focus Taiwan quoted Huang as saying.

Nvidia's new Ai superchip for PCs will be launched in the fall and will rival the likes of AMD, Intel and Apple. Huang said that the collaboration with Microsoft to make the new chips is going to "reinvent the PC" for the AI era. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)