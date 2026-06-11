Business News | AI Risks Are Here, Time for Tough Rules: Anthropic CEO Dario Amodei

New Delhi [India], June 11 (ANI): As artificial intelligence grows more powerful, governments must move beyond transparency measures and introduce stronger regulations to address emerging risks, according to Anthropic CEO Dario Amodei.

Amodei said every major technology brings a challenge of balancing innovation and safety. He noted that during 2023-24, concerns grew that advanced AI could eventually be used to create biological weapons or engage in autonomous behaviour that could pose serious threats.

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To ensure AI develops safely, Amodei identified five key policy areas that need to be rethought: regulation and public safety, macroeconomics and taxation, scientific innovation, the balance of power between governments and citizens, and geopolitics.

In a company post, Amodei said most of his recommendations, though framed around the United States, are relevant globally. He also announced that Anthropic is releasing a legislative proposal on frontier AI model testing and a framework to address job displacement caused by AI.

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Calling for stronger oversight, Amodei said, "Frontier AI models, like airplanes, should be required to go through technical testing and auditing, and their release should be blocked or reversed as a threat to public safety if they do not meet high standards of safety."

He said AI systems above a certain computing threshold should undergo mandatory third-party testing for risks related to cybersecurity, biological weapons, loss of control of AI systems and automated research and development.

"The government should have the power to block or deter deployment of the model if it is determined, in light of third-party assessment, to present unacceptable risks," he added.

On the economic impact of AI, Amodei said the technology could drive rapid economic growth but may also replace many human cognitive tasks, leading to significant job losses.

To manage the transition, he suggested tracking AI-driven job displacement, creating incentives for employment and exploring long-term support measures such as universal basic income or universal capital accounts funded through taxes on companies benefiting from AI.

Amodei also warned that existing regulatory systems may struggle to cope with the wave of AI-driven innovations, especially in healthcare and biomedical research. He recommended that regulators accept AI-based simulations and analysis for processes such as toxicology prediction and biomarker validation.

He further cautioned that powerful AI could become "the ultimate tool of autocracy" if misused, enabling mass surveillance and fully automated drone armies.

To prevent such outcomes, he proposed stronger accountability rules for autonomous weapons, restrictions on their domestic use and greater public protections against government misuse of AI.

On the geopolitical front, Amodei described AI as a transformative technology that will shape future global power dynamics. He warned that a country with advanced AI capabilities could hold a major advantage over one without them, comparing the gap to "an army of World War II Marines facing medieval swordsmen."

He called on democratic nations to build a global coalition to secure AI supply chains, coordinate on risks, share benefits and resist AI-enabled repression. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)