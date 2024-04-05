Aim Institute of Professional Studies is committed to shape future CA, CS & CMAs with experienced faculty and an industry-focused curriculum

PNN

New Delhi [India], April 5: Aim Institute of Professional Studies, a premier coaching institute for aspiring Chartered Accountants (CAs), Company Secretaries (CS), and Cost and Management Accountants (CMAs), today announced its renewed focus on shaping future business leaders with its team of experienced faculty and industry-focused curriculum.

Also Read | When Is Pana Sankranti 2024? Know the Date and Significance of the Day, Also Popularly Known As Maha Vishuba Sankranti or Odia New Year.

AIM boasts a legacy of over 15 years of excellence in providing top-quality education to students seeking careers in accounting, finance, and company law. The institute's faculty and founder CS Ruchi Dutt Kaushik, brings a wealth of experience to the classroom, combining academic expertise with real-world insights honed through years of practice and research.

With over 15 years of teaching and research experience, Ruchi Dutt Kaushik leads the Aim Institute of Professional Studies with a remarkable law and corporate governance background. Having practiced as an Advocate in the Delhi High Court and worked extensively as a Company Secretary in multinational corporations, her expertise is unparalleled. With a B. Com (Hons) from Hansraj College and an LLB from Delhi University, she is a member of the Institute of Company Secretaries. Under her guidance, Aim Institute is a pinnacle of academic excellence, offering state-of-the-art infrastructure, including fully air-conditioned classrooms and hostel tie ups. The institute's ethos revolves around nurturing achievers, not just helping students pass exams. Join Aim Institute today to embark on a journey towards a successful and fulfilling career.

Also Read | CERT-In Warns Users of Vulnerability in Multi-Cloud Application Services and Security Company F5 Product.

"Our goal is not just to help students pass exams," says AIM spokesperson, "but to equip them with the knowledge, skills, and ethical grounding they need to thrive in the competitive business world."

AIM goes beyond traditional test preparation, offering a comprehensive curriculum that integrates real-world scenarios, case studies, and practical applications. This approach ensures students develop a deep understanding of core accounting principles alongside the critical thinking and decision-making abilities necessary for success.

The institute fosters a supportive learning environment with features like fully air-conditioned classrooms, and on-site hostel facilities, allowing students to focus solely on their studies. Our commitment to personalized attention ensures each student receives the guidance they need to excel.

"We understand that every student learns differently," the spokesperson adds. "Our interactive and intuitive learning environment caters to diverse learning styles, empowering students to achieve their full potential."

With a proven track record of success and an unwavering commitment to quality education, AIM positions itself as the ideal partner for aspiring CAs , CS & CMAs seeking to take their careers to the next level.

Aim Institute of Professional Studies is a leading coaching institute in Delhi, India, offering comprehensive preparation for CA, CS, and CMA examinations. AIM is dedicated to providing students with the knowledge, skills, and support they need to achieve their academic and professional goals.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PNN. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)