Business News | AIMX Singapore 2026 Anchors Strategic Relationship with TechInnovation and AI Gravity

PRNewswire

Singapore, May 19: Recognising AI as a horizontal technology that is applicable across different domains and drives enterprise value, MP Singapore has partnered with IPI Singapore and DLG Exhibition & Events (DLG) for AIMX Singapore 2026, taking place from 26-27 August 2026 at the Sands Expo and Convention Centre, Marina Bay Sands.

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AIMX Singapore 2026 will be co-organised with IPI Singapore's TechInnovation to deliver enterprise-driven technology matching and advisory capabilities, while DLG's AI Gravity will converge cross-border innovation networks. With these strategic ecosystem partnerships, attendees of AIMX Singapore 2026 can experience a more integrated pathway from innovation to adoption across Asia-Pacific.

"This strategic relationship with IPI Singapore and DLG Exhibition & Events marks a significant milestone for us, reflecting a shared commitment to translating innovation into real-world impact. It also underscores our approach in evolving AIMX from a standalone platform into a broader ecosystem--one that delivers meaningful value not only to our partners, but to the wider community" - Jason Ng, Managing Director of MP Group

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The collaboration with IPI Singapore and DLG extends beyond AIMX Singapore 2026, forming the foundation of a longer-term effort to bridge technology ecosystems across regions. This partnership enables sustained industry-technology collaboration for the regional technology ecosystem while creating recurring opportunities for joint innovation and market expansion between organisations.

TechInnovation Drives Technology Adoption

TechInnovation, established in 2012, is IPI Singapore's engagement platform aimed at empowering enterprises to discover diverse technologies, from sustainability, healthcare, material, IoT, chemical, to manufacturing and more. It features technology from global sources that are ready for deployment. Key highlights the platform will bring to the event includes:

- 1:1 advisory clinics by industry practitioners to enable enterprises navigate business growth challenges

- Facilitate targeted connections between a global network of technology solution providers and demand owners

- Showcase of diverse market-ready technology from global sources

Having IPI's advisory capabilities within the event, the program moves beyond traditional exhibition formats to deliver practical, outcome-oriented support for business growth and transformation.

" IPI is excited to be the co-organiser of this year's AIMX and TechInnovation. The coming together of these two platforms will present enterprises the opportunity to experience the collision of AI with diverse technologies, which I hope will facilitate cross-pollination of ideas across different domains, inspire new applications and catalyse new co-creation opportunities. " - Michael Goh, Chief Executive Officer, IPI Singapore

AI Gravity to Showcase China's Rapidly Advancing AI Ecosystem

AI Gravity, powered by DLG Exhibition & Events Co., Ltd., the organiser of World Artificial Intelligence Conference (WAIC) Shanghai will bring a strong delegation of leading Chinese technology companies to AIMX Singapore, offering deep exposure to one of the world's most dynamic AI ecosystems.

The showcase will span key domains including:

- Embodied AI and intelligent systems- Advanced robotics and automation- AI-enabled manufacturing and smart mobility solutions- Next-generation digital infrastructure and platforms

Through AI Gravity, AIMX Singapore will provide Southeast Asian and global stakeholders with direct access to Chinese innovators, fostering cross-border partnerships, market entry opportunities, and joint ventures. This initiative is expected to significantly enhance technological collaboration and knowledge exchange between China and the wider Asia-Pacific region.

"We firmly believe that the sustained partnership between AI Gravity and AIMX will serve as a solid bridge connecting the technological frontier with the ASEAN market. By seamlessly integrating global intellectual insights with regional resources, we are committed to building a lasting, open, and resilient AI ecosystem across this vibrant region, delivering long-term value for the development of the Southeast Asian AI industry" - Joes Qiu, Vice President of DLG Exhibition & Events Co., Ltd.

At AIMX Singapore 2026, we are expecting close to 5,000 attendees and over 100 exhibitors and brands at the event. Attendees will not only be able to explore the new innovations and insights in Healthcare, Logistics, Robotics and Embodied AI, Retail, Transport and Supply Chain, they will also be able to connect with partners to help them develop their digital transformation strategy, and access funding and implementation support.

For more information about AIMX Singapore 2026, visit www.aimx.global

A bout AIMX Singapore

AIMX Singapore, the flagship event of the AIMX Network, is a premier global platform that brings together the full spectrum of the artificial intelligence ecosystem--from deep-tech innovators and startups to industry leaders, investors, researchers, and policymakers. It showcases cutting-edge AI advancements from across the world and provides a dynamic space to explore emerging applications, strategic partnerships, and cross-sector collaborations. At its core, AIMX Singapore invites participants to engage with a central, future-oriented question: How is AI shaping our present and defining our future? Through visionary keynotes, panel discussions, technical masterclasses, and interactive demonstrations, the event fosters meaningful dialogue and insight into both the transformative potential and the societal responsibilities of AI.

Driven by a solution-oriented and collaborative approach, AIMX Singapore focuses on the practical implementation of AI technologies and the development of sustainable digital capabilities. It is designed to empower organisations and individuals--regardless of where they are in their AI journey--to adopt impactful solutions, enhance their AI literacy, and accelerate innovation. Through curated content tracks, hands-on learning, and targeted networking opportunities, AIMX Singapore supports real-world adoption while promoting ethical, inclusive, and responsible AI practices. By bridging global perspectives and uniting diverse stakeholders, AIMX Singapore plays a vital role in shaping an AI-enabled future that is equitable, effective, and aligned with the needs of communities.

About TechInnovation

TechInnovation is IPI Singapore's engagement platform aimed at empowering enterprises to discover the right technologies, connect with the right partners, and turn opportunities into real business outcomes. Its annual flagship event anchors a broader year-round effort to sustained, meaningful engagement between technology providers, businesses, and ecosystem partners.

TechInnovation serves the full breadth of Singapore's enterprise ecosystem - from sustainability and healthcare to manufacturing, digital transformation, and beyond - connecting businesses with practical, deployable solutions that address real challenges. A key focus is supporting SMEs in identifying, adopting, and scaling the right technologies for sustainable growth.

TechInnovation is organised by IPI Singapore, a subsidiary of Enterprise Singapore that enables SMEs to grow sustainably by providing guidance on technology and business solutions that prepare them for the future.

TechInnovation® is a registered trademark of IPI Singapore.

About AI Gravity

AI GRAVITY is a core programme within AIMX Singapore, designed as a strategic global initiative launched by the DLG Exhibition & Events Group. Its mission is to harness the transformative power of AI to connect markets, ecosystems, and industries -- fostering cross-border collaboration opportunities that drive innovation and sustainable growth.

As part of the AIMX Singapore, AI GRAVITY serves as a collaborative platform to bridge regional ecosystems, empower cross-border development, and cultivate international partnerships that accelerate the global AI landscape.

Focusing on three strategic regions -- Asia-Pacific, the Middle East, and Europe -- AI GRAVITY leverages region-specific, high-level, and customized event platforms to achieve precise alignment between China's leading AI technologies and emerging international markets.

Through engagement with governments, enterprises, investors, and academia, AI GRAVITY fosters a cross-border AI ecosystem that enables knowledge sharing, technology adoption, and business collaboration -- empowering regional AI ecosystems to achieve long-term growth and breakthrough innovation.

AI GRAVITY will empower partners across five key dimensions:

- Facilitating global investment and technology exchange: Promoting more active cross-border investment and technology collaboration between China and global AI ecosystems.

- Accelerating startup growth: Creating targeted connection channels for startups in China and ASEAN to engage with key investors, major enterprises, and regulatory authorities.

- Building bridges for public-private collaboration: Aligning resources and enabling joint efforts to drive efficient and coordinated AI industry development.

- Strengthening thought leadership: Uniting diverse perspectives to advance responsible AI development and enhance global influence.

- Expanding global networks: Establishing international partnerships in research, innovation, and commercialization to broaden global reach.

Together with AIMX Singapore, our vision is to cultivate an open, inclusive, and future-oriented AI ecosystem where innovation transcends borders -- empowering global collaboration and shared prosperity.

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