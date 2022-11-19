Kochi (Kerala) [India], November 19 (ANI): Air India has informed the Kerala High Court that the company is no more a 'State' within the purview of Article 12 of the Constitution. It also informed that it has ceased to be a government company.

The response comes in a writ petition filed against the Cochin International Airport Ltd (CIAL) and Air India, seeking grant of prepaid taxi permit.

Air India and Cochin International Airport Limited (CIAL) are the respondents of this petition.

Air India filed this affidavit as the response of this petition, citing the reason that the disinvestment of 100 per cent of its holdings to Tata Group in January 2022.

The petition has been considered by the Single Bench of Justice Mohammad Nias CP.

In the affidavit, Air India also mentioned the decisions of Karnataka, Bombay, Madras and Delhi High Courts were also dismissed similar petitions on the base of similar reasons.

For the record, on January 27, Tata Group took over management and control of Air India from the Centre. (ANI)

