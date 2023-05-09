New Delhi [India], May 9 (ANI): Air india has revamped its website after years, highlighting the legacy of Tatas.

The 'About Us' interface of the revamped website portrays how the airline was started by Tatas and now is again part of Tata after its privatisation.

The strategic disinvestment transaction of Air India has been successfully completed on January 27, 2022. With the sale of the airline, there is no equity stake of the government of India left in Air India and is now under the management control of the buyer.

Its website mentions the chronology of the airline since its launch. JRD Tata launched India's first commercial airline in 1932.

The Tata Group reacquired Air India in January 2022. Tata Group companies employ over 700,000 people globally and operate in more than 100 countries.

"With the support of The Tata Group, we are on a mission to blend advanced technology with vintage hospitality, spreading our wings to take you more places," the About Us section read.

Air India now operates in as many as 79 destinations. (ANI)

