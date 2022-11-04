Leiden (Netherlands), November 4 (ANI) Airbus has recently unveiled an all-new cabin configuration for its A350 widebody jet with the goal to offer airlines more revenue opportunities and better efficiency.

According to reports, the Netherlands-headquartered planemaker said it had announced a 10-abreast seating rows for its A350 variants, including the -900 and -1000, made possible by adding four inches of space to the cabin width by carving out the sidewalls.

The company had said that the move is part of Airbus' New Production Standard which was launched at the end of September, that also improves performance and reduces weight.

The planemaker had said with the added space, 10 seats can fit across instead of the standard nine, increasing capacity by a total of 27 seats on the (-900) and 34 seats on the (-1000) in a three-class layout. With a three-class layout, the aircraft operates with three classes of service.

The increase puts the A350 more on par with the Boeing 777X, which can carry up to 426 people in two classes.

Meanwhile, Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai has also extended an invitation to French aerospace companies to set up an Airbus manufacturing plant in Karnataka, said a statement from the Chief Minister's Office (CMO).

Speaking at the inauguration of the French-Indo Chamber of Commerce at Palace Ground here on Thursday, he said that the French aerospace companies are based in Karnataka. Organizations like Airbus have set up units in Bangalore and are engaged in expansion. The state has a large-scale manufacturing unit in the aerospace sector and the manufacturing of aircraft parts is done in Bengaluru.

Airbus is a European multinational aerospace corporation. It designs, manufactures and sells civil and military aerospace products worldwide and manufactures aircraft in Europe and various countries outside Europe. The company has three divisions: Commercial Aircraft, Defence and Space, and Helicopters, the third being the largest in its industry in terms of revenues and turbine helicopter deliveries. (ANI)

