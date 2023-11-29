ATK

New Delhi [India], November 29: In an era where traveling with pets is increasingly common, AirPets Relocation Services Pvt. Ltd. has emerged as a beacon of reliability and excellence in the field of pet relocation, both domestically and internationally. Founded by Varun Siddhartha, a visionary entrepreneur, and a fervent animal lover, AirPets has revolutionized the way pets travel, ensuring their safety, comfort, and happiness throughout their journey.

International Pet Transport: A Global Reach

As a leading service provider in international pet transport, AirPets has successfully navigated the complex web of global regulations and requirements. Their meticulous attention to detail and deep understanding of international travel guidelines have made them the go-to experts for pet owners seeking to move their beloved animals across borders.

Pet Relocation and Moving Services: Stress-Free Transitions

Relocating a pet can be a stressful experience for both the pet and the owner. AirPets, with its comprehensive pet relocation and moving services, has mastered the art of making this process as seamless and stress-free as possible. Their team of experts handles everything from paperwork to travel arrangements, ensuring a smooth transition for your furry companions.

Pet Transport Services: Safety and Comfort First

Safety and comfort are the cornerstones of AirPets' pet transport services. They use only the best IATA approved dog cages and custom wooden kennels, designed to provide maximum comfort and security for pets during transit. Their commitment to safety is further exemplified by their BOAS (Brachycephalic Obstructive Airway Syndrome) Certification, ensuring specialized care for breeds with specific needs.

Dog Travel Cage: The Mark of Quality

AirPets prides itself on providing top-quality dog travel cages. These cages, compliant with the highest standards set by the International Air Transport Association (IATA), ensure that pets travel in a safe, secure, and comfortable environment.

Pet Boarding Services: A Home Away From Home

Understanding the needs of pet parents, AirPets offers exceptional pet boarding services. Their facilities are designed to provide a nurturing and engaging environment for pets, ensuring they receive the care and attention they deserve in the owner's absence.

Custom Wooden Kennel: Tailored for Comfort

Innovation is at the heart of AirPets' services, exemplified by their custom wooden kennels. These kennels are crafted to meet the specific needs of each pet, offering a snug, safe, and stress-free travel experience.

Recognition and Certifications: A Testament to Excellence

Under the leadership of Varun Siddhartha, AirPets has not only become an IPATA (International Pet and Animal Transportation Association) member since 2016 but has also gained recognition as a BOAS Certified Pet Shipper. This prestigious certification highlights their commitment to providing specialized care to pets during relocation.

Conclusion: Leading the Way in Pet Relocation

As the best pet relocation service provider in India, AirPets Relocation Services Pvt. Ltd. continues to set the standard in pet travel. Their commitment to the safety, comfort, and happiness of pets, combined with their unwavering dedication to customer service, makes them the ideal choice for pet parents around the globe. With a BOAS Certified Vet on board and a range of comprehensive services, AirPets is not just a service provider; they are a trusted companion in your pet's journey.

For inquiries or more information about pet relocation services, readers can

reach out to AirPets India via their website, email or contact number:

Website: www.airpets.in

Email: info@airpets.in

Tel: +91-9257-123-123

