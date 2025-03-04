PNN

Zirakpur (Punjab) [India], March 4: Domino's, the world's leading pizza brand, has expanded its presence in Chandigarh Tricity with the opening of its newest outlet at Motia Guildford Square, Zirakpur. Located on the bustling PR7 International Airport Road, this strategic expansion brings Domino's signature pizza experience closer to residents in this rapidly developing area.

The new outlet occupies an impressive 2700 square feet area at Motia Guildford Square, offering a spacious and modern dining environment for pizza enthusiasts. The location at Guildford Square, a contemporary commercial hub designed to house premium brands, reinforces Domino's commitment to providing accessible, quality dining experiences in emerging urban areas.

LC Mittal, Director of Motia Builders Group, shared his enthusiasm, stating, "We are delighted to welcome Domino's to Motia Guildford Square, Zirakpur. The addition of this globally recognized brand enhances our retail mix and provides nearby residents with a trusted dining option. The strategic location on Airport Road ensures excellent visibility and accessibility for both locals and visitors."

Domino's continues to be at the forefront of innovation in the quick-service restaurant industry, offering its signature range of pizzas, sides, and desserts. The new outlet features the brand's latest design elements and modern amenities, creating an inviting atmosphere for dine-in customers while maintaining efficient delivery operations to serve the surrounding areas.

The restaurant's prime location on Airport Road makes it easily accessible to residents of Zirakpur, Mohali, and nearby areas, strengthening Domino's presence in the region. This expansion reflects the brand's commitment to reaching more customers and delivering its promise of hot, fresh pizzas to pizza lovers across the Tricity area.

Visit Domino's at Motia Guildford Square, PR7 International Airport Road, Zirakpur, to experience the perfect blend of convenience, quality, and taste that has made it a global favorite.

