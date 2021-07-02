New Delhi, July 2: Bharti Airtel on Friday announced the launch of all-in-one solution as homes become a single place for both work life and personal life.

The need for high speed data, entertainment at home and seamless connectivity on mobile is now one holistic need. Yet these services have historically been bought and managed as individual services.

Airtel said customers have expressed their frustration on multiple bills to be paid on different due dates across the months, services getting switched off due to forgotten recharges, and difficulty in managing services from multiple local service providers.

Airtel Black is the new programme under which a customer can bundle two or more of Airtel services (fibre, DTH, mobile) together for one single bill, one customer care number with a dedicated team of relationship managers, and priority resolution of faults and issues.

Airtel Black

All of this also comes with value of zero-switching and installation costs coupled with free service visits for life.

Shashwat Sharma, Director for marketing and communications, said the initiative addresses the need for convenience and peace of mind for customers as they navigate their lives in the new normal.

