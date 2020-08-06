New Delhi [India], Aug 6 (ANI): Airtel Payments Bank will offer shop insurance exclusively for its retailers and merchants in partnership with Bharti Axa General Insurance.

The package policy provides financial protection in case of damage to assets inside the shop due to fire, allied perils and burglary. The flexible sum insured starts from Rs 2 lakh up to a maximum of Rs 25 lakh.

"Our partners are key enablers for our business and protecting them is of the utmost importance for Airtel Payments Bank," said Chief Executive Officer Ganesh Ananthanarayanan.

"Any damage to assets inside the shop due to an accident or natural calamity can lead to a major financial setback in their lives," Ananthanarayanan added.

Sanjeev Srinivasan, Chief Executive Officer and Managing Director, Bharti AXA General Insurance, said Indian retailers have already had to face many hardships and uncertainties during the Covid-19 pandemic.

"To avoid further problems of a different kind in future, it is vital to secure one's assets inside the shop to stay alleviated from the dangers that they can be exposed to," Srinivasan added. (ANI)

