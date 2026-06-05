Business News | AirTrunk Plans USD 30 Billion India Data Centre Expansion

New Delhi [India], June 5 (ANI): Blackstone-backed data centre specialist AirTrunk plans to invest more than USD 30 billion (over Rs 3,000 billion) to develop over 5 gigawatts (GW) of digital infrastructure capacity in India by 2030.

The proposed investment program, which is backed by Blackstone and the Canada Pension Plan Investment Board (CPPIB), ranks among the largest digital infrastructure initiatives currently under consideration in the country. The expansion across multiple states and union territories aims to support India's growing cloud and artificial intelligence (AI) infrastructure requirements.

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According to an AirTrunk press release, the announcement follows AirTrunk Founder and Chief Executive Officer Robin Khuda's first senior government engagement program in India since the company entered the market through the acquisition of Lumina CloudInfra in April 2026.

That transaction provided AirTrunk with an initial development pipeline of 600 megawatts (MW) distributed across Mumbai, Chennai, and Hyderabad.

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During his visit, Khuda met with Federal representatives, as well as State Ministers in Maharashtra and Andhra Pradesh, to discuss infrastructure, energy, and policy frameworks necessary to sustain AI-driven growth.

The discussions centered on securing reliable and cost-effective power, renewable energy, sustainable water supplies, streamlined approval processes, and closer coordination between state and federal governments on strategic projects.

The company noted that India's digital initiatives, including the IndiaAI Mission with over Rs 10,000 crore (USD 1.2 billion) in funding and the Rs 76,000 crore (USD 9 billion) India Semiconductor Mission, establish a strong investment environment for long-term cloud and AI growth.

"Capital is mobile, and India is creating the conditions for it to thrive," Robin Khuda said in the statement. "India is taking a top-down approach to AI with clear government-led initiatives, a world-class talent pool and massive availability of renewable energy. We were bullish on India before entering the market through Lumina. Following our discussions with government leaders this week, we're looking to double down on that commitment."

"We heard a clear message that India is open for investment and determined to compete for the next generation of AI and cloud infrastructure that will transform India's industries and economy for generations to come," Khuda added.

The press release highlighted that the planned 5GW capacity expansion will generate significant local economic activity, supporting tens of thousands of local jobs across the development, construction, and operational phases of the projects. The broader economic impact includes the localization of supply chain operations and increased engagement with domestic businesses.

"Prime Minister Modi's vision for India's digital economy has helped create one of the world's most compelling destinations for technology investment," Khuda said. "India has the scale, talent, and ambition required to become a global AI powerhouse. AirTrunk is excited to support that vision through long-term and transformative investment, infrastructure development, community programs and partnership." (ANI)

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