New Delhi [India], February 3 (ANI/PNN): Ahead of UP Global Investor Summit 2023, Natwar Goyal, a prominent businessman and a social worker of Lucknow appraised the summit. He signified this Global Investor Summit as an important part of making Uttar Pradesh a 1-trillion Economy as earlier visioned by Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath. In a meeting held by All India Vaish Federation Natwar Goyal, Vice-President of AIVF said Uttar Pradesh is becoming a key leader in India's economic growth. Uttar Pradesh is the number one state in all the areas with far ahead ease of doing business, infrastructure, purchasing income, and domestic market. The target of this summit is to raise the investment of Rs 17 Lakh Crore in Uttar Pradesh. This will bring more than1 lac Jobs in Uttar Pradesh.

The G20 summit can be of significant importance to the government of Uttar Pradesh, as it is an opportunity for the state to showcase its economic and investment potential to the world. The summit attracts top leaders and business representatives from around the globe, and Uttar Pradesh can use this platform to promote its industries, infrastructure, and investment opportunities.

Also Read | If Salary is Rs 7 Lakh & Above, There is Standard Deduction of Rs 50,000. Salaried … – Latest Tweet by ANI.

Additionally, the G20 summit can also provide opportunities for the state to form partnerships and collaborations with other countries and businesses. The state can also benefit from the exchange of ideas and best practices with other leaders and representatives from around the world.

Overall, the G20 summit can serve as a platform for the government of Uttar Pradesh to strengthen its economic ties with other countries and promote the state as a prime investment destination.

Also Read | Michael Full Movie in HD Leaked on Torrent Sites & Telegram Channels for Free Download and Watch Online; Sundeep Kishan and Vijay Sethupathi’s Film Is the Latest Victim of Piracy?.

A lot of reform has been done by the Yogi Adityanath Government and the prime aspect of this growth is that it has matched the following trailing path of the Central government's exponential step growth without saying favoring and shaping the common people of India. Uttar Pradesh is contributing more than 8% to India's GDP Growth. He further quoted, the Uttar Pradesh economy will cross the mark of 11% growth in the financial year of 2023.

Natwar Goyal also asked the Vaish community to take a step ahead to participate in Global Investor Summit in Lucknow between February 10 and 12.

Visit https://natwargoyal.com/

This story is provided by PNN. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/PNN)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)