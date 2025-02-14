VMPL

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], February 14: As the Grammy Awards 2025 concluded, Indian electronic music producer Akshai Sarin found himself at the heart of a celebration that transcended borders and genres. His album Connected, a masterful blend of electronic, world music influences, garnered global acclaim, with three of its key collaborators--Mason, Ricky Kej, and Radhika Vekaria--earning Grammy 2025 nominations.

Also Read | India's Auto Sector May Not Face Major Impact Due to Donald Trump's US Tariff Hike.

For Sarin, this is testament to the power of music as a unifying force. "Music is a universal language," Sarin shared. "With Connected, we worked to bring together voices, sounds, and stories from across the world. Radhika, Ricky, and Mason's Grammy nominations were so exciting, to have the opportunity to work with such amazing talent."

A Global Tapestry of Talent

Also Read | Pulwama Attack Anniversary 2025: Rahul Gandhi Pays Tribute to Martyrs of Terror Attack, Says 'India Will Never Forget Their Supreme Sacrifice'.

Spanning nine countries and bringing together an ensemble of world-class artists, Connected embodied Sarin's vision of cultural unity through sound. The album's collaborators included:

Mason: Known for his international hit Perfect Exceeder with David Guetta--recently certified Gold in the UK--Mason up for the Grammy 2025 for Best Score Soundtrack for Visual Media. Mason lent his creative genius to Akshai's track Love is Killing alongside Anushka Manchanda (aka Kiss Nuka).

Radhika Vekaria: The Grammy-nominated singer-songwriter performed along with Akshai as part of the Connected album launch tour. Vekaria's Grammy 2025 nomination for Best New Age, Ambient, or Chant Album was a crowning achievement for her contributions to the broader music landscape.

Ricky Kej: A three-time Grammy winner, Kej collaborated with Akshai on tracks Sidewinder and a remix of Walk On Water. His Grammy 2025 nomination for Best New Age, Ambient, or Chant Album added yet another feather to his already illustrious cap.

More Stars Illuminated Connected

The album's roster also boasted luminaries such as DJ Qbert, DMC World Champion and DJ Hall of Fame inductee; Filipino multi-platinum artist Kitchie Nadal; Hari of Indian folktronica duo Hari & Sukhmani; and Anushka Manchanda, whose creative synergy with Sarin was a highlight of the album.

The Grammy Buzz

Sarin's Connected is more than an album; it was a movement, a bridge between cultures, and a celebration of artistic collaboration. For Akshai Sarin, the Grammy season wasn't just about recognizing his collaborators' brilliance; it was a moment to reflect on the journey of Connected and its ability to unite hearts and minds. Whether trophies or not, one thing remained certain: Connected had already achieved its goal of harmonizing the world through music.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by VMPL. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)