Business News | Alan Scott Vajarashakti Unveils AIRCUE - India's First Wall Clock with Built-In Air Quality Monitor

PNN

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 17: Alan Scott Enterprises Limited (ALANSCOTT, BSE: 539115), a diversified innovation-led enterprise focused on building future-ready businesses across wellness, AI, automation, clean-tech, education, and infrastructure solutions, has announced the launch of AIRCUE, India's first wall-hanging clock with a built-in Air Quality Index (AQI) monitor. Designed for homes, offices, schools, and public spaces, AIRCUE brings together timekeeping, real-time environmental monitoring, and eco-responsible design in a single wall-mount unit - a first of its kind in the country.

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Key Features of AIRCUE

- Real-time AQI display

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- Temperature and humidity monitoring

- PM2.5 and PM10 tracking

- NOx and VOC indication

- Large, easy-to-read digital display

- Specially treated eco-friendly cardboard body - durable, lightweight, and environmentally responsible

- Wall-mount design suitable for homes, offices, schools, and public spaces

Launch Details:

- Launch Price: ₹11,500

- Advance Order Booking: Opens June 19, 2025

- Delivery Period: Approximately 1 month from order confirmation

A Product Built for Bharat:

AIRCUE represents a decisive step toward bringing air-quality awareness into everyday Indian homes and public spaces. Unlike conventional electronic displays built from plastic and metal, AIRCUE's body is crafted from specially treated cardboard - engineered for durability and lightness while minimising environmental impact. This innovative construction reflects a deep commitment to sustainable product design and sets AIRCUE apart in a category where no comparable product has existed before.

With air pollution emerging as one of India's most pressing public health concerns, AIRCUE empowers individuals, families, schools, and workplaces to monitor the air around them in real time - at a glance, from the wall, every single day.

Commenting on the launch Mr. Suresh Jain, a Managing Director of Alan Scott Enterprises Limited said, "Air quality is no longer a concern limited to scientists or environmentalists - it is a daily reality for every Indian family. With AIRCUE, we wanted to create something that sits naturally in your home or workspace, tells you the time, and quietly keeps you informed about the air you breathe. What makes us proudest is that we built it responsibly - using treated cardboard that is as durable as it is eco-friendly. AIRCUE is our commitment to Technology with Environmental Responsibility."About Alan Scott Enterprises

Alan Scott Enterprises Limited is a diversified, innovation-driven enterprise focused on building scalable businesses across technology, wellness, automation, artificial intelligence, education, environmental solutions, and next-generation infrastructure. The Company operates through a structured multi-vertical model Living, Works, Next, and Frontier each addressing critical gaps across consumer, industrial, and digital ecosystems.

The Company's approach combines entrepreneurial agility at the subsidiary level with centralized governance, capital allocation, and strategic oversight, enabling it to build a balanced portfolio of growth-stage and emerging businesses. Its expanding ecosystem includes AI-led platforms such as UpnUp Life, Learnix, and Omnis AI, along with Web3-focused digital engagement platform Metastar Media, reflecting a strong focus on future-ready technologies.

In the consumer and wellness segment, the Company has established a presence through Satwik Himalayan Products and retail partnerships, catering to the growing demand for sustainable, ethically sourced, and conscious consumption. In parallel, its industrial and deep-tech initiatives span automation, environmental solutions, and energy-efficient technologies, aimed at driving scalable impact across sectors.

Through Bluverge and other frontier initiatives, the Company is also advancing capabilities in drone technologies and infrastructure innovation, addressing real-world challenges in agriculture and public systems.

Driven by a philosophy of purpose-led innovation and disciplined execution, Alan Scott Enterprises continues to build a diversified platform designed to create long-term value across high-growth and emerging sectors.

In FY26, Alan Scott Enterprises Limited reported Total Income of ₹35.51 Cr, an EBITDA of ₹1.88 Cr and EBITDA Margins at 5.29%.

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