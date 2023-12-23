New Delhi [India], December 23 (ANI): The confederation of alcohol beverage producers in India on Saturday said they welcomed the Gujarat government's decision to allow liquor sale in GIFT City.

The Confederation of Indian Alcohol Beverage Companies termed the move as "progressive", adding that it will give a major boost to the state's economy, and attract global companies.

On Friday, the Gujarat government allowed the sale and consumption of alcohol in some form in the Gujarat International Finance Tec-City (GIFT City) area.

A Liquor Access Permit will be given to all the employees or owners working in GIFT City through which they will be able to consume liquor in hotels/restaurants/clubs offering "Wine and Dine", the official order of the state government said.

"The true significance of this step lies in the underlying acknowledgement that alcohol is an essential part of relaxation and social bonding in the modem world. This move sends a strong signal to the world that the GIFT City is a modern liberal place, ready to do business like other major global centres," said Vinod Giri, Director General of the confederation.

"It will not only give a major boost to the hospitality sector within the GIFT City but also attract major companies and quality workforce from across the globe. We will see a major boost to business and job opportunities post this move. It will give a fillip to the liquor industry as well as help the government to earn tax revenues. This move will go a long way in further boosting the state's economy," Giri added.

Talking about Bihar, which is a dry state, Giri said the stringent prohibition of alcohol consumption destroyed industry and enterprise in Bihar.

"We just hope that the Bihar government takes cues from Manipur and now Gujarat to start dismantling prohibition. Constricting measures like prohibition has no place in a modern, self-aware, liberal world," Giri noted.

The Confederation of Indian Alcoholic Beverage Companies (CIABC) is the apex body of the Indian Alcoholic Beverage Industry. Its members include major Indian companies that manufacture and market their product range in India and abroad.

It represents the wide and inclusive interests of the Indian industry. (ANI)

