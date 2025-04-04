PNN

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], April 4: The festive spirit soared high as Aliza Khan, COO of SK Music Works, hosted an extravagant Eid Bash, bringing together some of the biggest names from the entertainment industry. The glittering soiree was a perfect blend of food, music, fashion, and celebration, as renowned celebrities, artists, and industry insiders gathered to mark the joyous occasion.

From Bollywood A-listers to leading music maestros and influencers, the evening was a dazzling affair, filled with laughter, soulful conversations, and delectable Eid delicacies. The celebration witnessed the presence of popular personalities, including Kumaar, Arjun Bijlani, Neha Bijlani, Sana Maqbool, Jay Bhanushali, Nyra Benerjee, Vikas Verma, Red FM Head Ranjit, Ankit raj, Rohit verma, Mrunal Jain, Kumaar, Sakshi Holkar, Shrishti Rode, Nivedita Basu, Suresh Thomos, Rehan Shah, Shilpi Varma, Kashish Rajput, Rhea Khan, Pooja Vaidhya, Asif Merchant, Shweta Khanduri, Sonia Birje, Ken Ferns, Shweta Pandit, and Many More.

Siddharth Kasyap, Founder of SK Music Works, expressed his joy, "As the COO of SK Music Works, Aliza Khan's initiative in hosting this grand Eid celebration reflects the core values of our organization. We believe in embracing all festivities with enthusiasm and warmth. SK Music Works is not just about music; it's about fostering a strong cultural community where we celebrate together as one big family. Festivities like these bring us closer and strengthen our bonds within the industry."

Adding to this, Aliza Khan shared, "Eid is a time of togetherness, gratitude, and spreading joy. At SK Music Works, we believe in celebrating music and culture with the people who make this industry so special. This evening was about cherishing bonds, embracing new beginnings, and creating memories that last a lifetime. I'm truly grateful for everyone who joined us in making this Eid so magical."

Popular actor Arjun Bijlani, who was among the attendees, shared, "SK Music Works has always been a platform that celebrates not just music but every festival with the same zeal. We are here to be a part of this joyous occasion and spread happiness together."

Actress Nyra Banerjee, celebrity fashion designer Rohit Verma, and actor Vikas Verma were also seen enjoying the evening, adding glamour and charm to the celebration.

SK Music Works, known for its exceptional contributions to the music industry, has been at the forefront of promoting independent artists and producing soulful melodies. The Eid celebration was yet another testament to the brand's commitment to fostering creativity, unity, and joy through music and cultural gatherings.

The night ended on a high note with guests reveling in the festive spirit, indulging in traditional Eid delicacies, and sharing memorable moments, making it an evening to remember.

