Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], April 24 (ANI/BusinessWire India): South India's largest real estate developer, Alliance Group & Urbanrise today announced that the company has clocked sales of Rs 2,568 crores during FY 2022-23. The company has sold 4,199 homes, translating into 4.23 million Sq.ft. of sales during the financial year.

Further expanding its real estate portfolio, the group has lined up a series of new launches of over 36 million sq. ft of world-class residential projects across Bengaluru, Chennai and Hyderabad, earmarking investment of Rs 21,600 Crores. In accordance with this rapid expansion pursuit, the group is all primed to develop 10 million sq. ft of residential spaces in Bengaluru with an investment of Rs.6,800 Crores, 16 million sq. ft in Chennai with an investment of Rs. 8,900 Crores and 10 million sq. ft in Hyderabad with an investment of Rs. 5,900 Crores in FY 2023-24.

Commenting on the occasion Manoj Namburu, Chairman and MD of Alliance Group and Urbanrise said, "FY 2022-23 has been a very positive year for the organization, where we have done record sales of 4,199 homes. This is yet another milestone for the company and is truly possible due to the constant trust that our customers place on our projects, the build quality, and assurance to deliver on time. Our commitment towards delivering the best-in-class projects for our customers, the unique features and amenities that we offer across our projects and most importantly the financial discipline that our organization pursues has constantly helped us in renewing the homebuyers' confidence. Trust, Transparency, Customer Delight & Satisfaction is what keeps us moving forward as an organization," added Mr Namburu.

Adding to this, Suneel Bommireddy, Vice Chairman of Alliance Group and Urbanrise said, "We have been constantly setting new benchmarks in the speed of construction in the Real Estate Industry and this is adding tremendous amount of confidence to customers that their dream home will be handed over to them on or before time. This coupled with high-quality homes, plus personalized customer relationship management has ensured that customers are not only buying from us but recommending us to their friends, colleagues, and relatives. This we believe is a true test of the trust that our customers are reposing in our brand, and we will ensure that we live up to it this year and in the years to come."

