Brisbane [Australia], April 15: In a significant step towards enhancing customer service, Allianz Partners Australia has launched a new online chat feature for customers of its travel insurance partner, HCF. This innovative service provides HCF members with real-time assistance for their travel enquiries, expanding the channels through which customers can gain support.

Leveraging Allianz Partners' customer service platform powered by Cognigy, the online chat connects customers directly to contact centre agents to get the information and assistance they need. This integration enhances customer service efficiency and represents a shift towards a more accessible, and customer-centric support model.

"By leveraging our global resources, we are proud to introduce this technology for our local partners," said Damien Arthur, Executive Head of Travel at Allianz Partners Australia. "The chat functionality provides HCF customers greater flexibility in connecting with us, ensuring a seamless service experience."

The chat service operates on Monday to Saturday via HCF's travel insurance website. While all chats are currently handled by live human agents, artificial intelligence capabilities will be introduced over the coming weeks. The move to AI in future will allow frequently asked questions and common service requests to be managed automatically 24/7 through a virtual assistant.

This initiative is part of Allianz Partners' ongoing commitment to delivering innovative, customer focussed insurance and assistance solutions. By integrating advanced digital tools, Allianz Partners sets new standards in providing seamless, omnichannel support to meet and exceed customer expectations and partner needs.

About Allianz Partners

Allianz Partners is a world leader in B2B2C insurance and assistance, offering global solutions that span international health and life, travel insurance, automotive and assistance. Customer driven, our innovative experts are redefining insurance services by delivering future-ready, high-tech high-touch products and solutions that go beyond traditional insurance. Our products are embedded seamlessly into our partners' businesses or sold directly to customers and are available through two commercial brands in Australia: Allianz Global Assistance and Allianz Care. Present in over 75 countries, our 19,400 employees speak 70 languages, handle over 58 million cases each year, and are motivated to go the extra mile to offer assistance to our customers around the world.

