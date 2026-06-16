Business News | Almighty Motion Picture Solidifies OTT Dominance with Back-to-Back Hits 'Bhay' and 'Made in India: A Titan Story'; Unveils Powerhouse Future Lineup

PNN

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 16: In a remarkably short span of time, Almighty Motion Picture has carved out a distinct niche for itself in the Indian entertainment ecosystem, consistently delivering disruptive, out-of-the-box content that resonates with both critics and audiences alike. The driving force behind this creative wave is actor-turned-producer Prabhleen Sandhu. Having delivered memorable performances in multiple Punjabi films, hit television series such as Mohe Rang De and Aapki Antara, as well as acclaimed films including the National Award-winning Shahid alongside Rajkummar Rao and, most recently, sharing screen space with Kareena Kapoor Khan in the critically acclaimed The Buckingham Murders, Sandhu has steadily built a reputation as both a performer and a storyteller with a keen eye for meaningful content.

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Always drawn towards high-concept, boundary-pushing narratives, Sandhu channeled that creative instinct into building Almighty Motion Picture--an ambitious content studio focused on stories that challenge conventions while remaining deeply rooted in Indian realities. That vision is now yielding phenomenal dividends.

A Streak of Critical and Commercial Triumphs

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The studio's remarkable run began on December 12, 2025, with the release of Bhay: A Gaurav Tiwari Mystery. Based on the life of India's first certified paranormal investigator, the series earned widespread critical acclaim for introducing a fresh and compelling horror-mystery genre to the Indian OTT landscape. Its impact was recently recognized at the prestigious e4m Play Awards, where it won Best Thriller/Horror Series on a Web/OTT Platform (Special Mention).

Following this success came the breakout phenomenon Made in India: A Titan Story. Widely regarded by trade experts as one of the biggest OTT success stories of the year, the series has shattered viewership records while earning universal praise for its scale, emotional depth, and inspiring portrayal of one of India's most iconic homegrown brands.

Unprecedented Access and Elite ScreeningsIn a rare achievement for Indian digital content, the makers received exclusive official permission to film within the inner sanctums of the Tata ecosystem, including the historic Bombay House headquarters in Mumbai and the sprawling Titan manufacturing facility in Hosur.

Further underscoring the significance of the project, a special screening was hosted at the National Centre for the Performing Arts (NCPA) for Noel Tata, attended by senior Tata Group leadership and key executives, including Ajoy Chawla, Managing Director of Titan's Watches and Wearables Division.

The Road Ahead: Bigger, Bolder, More Ambitious

With two acclaimed successes behind them, Almighty Motion Picture is now gearing up for an ambitious slate of premium originals. Leading the lineup is Billionaire, a high-profile series for Amazon MX Player starring Arjun Rampal in the lead role, with celebrated filmmakers Hansal Mehta and Robbie Grewal attached to the project.

The company is also developing an untitled premium series for Prime Video, which will be directed by Hansal Mehta, further strengthening Almighty Motion Picture's growing reputation as a creator of large-scale, prestige-driven content.

From supernatural mysteries and inspirational business sagas to high-stakes dramas, Almighty Motion Picture continues to redefine the possibilities of Indian storytelling--one ambitious project at a time.

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