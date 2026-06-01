Business News | Almost Gods Launches Its First Ever Sneaker - Tether, a Sneaker Built on Restraint and Energy

BusinessWire India

New Delhi [India], June 1: In a landscape dominated by rapid drops and relentless trend chasing, Almost Gods introduces a sneaker that invites an intentional, more considered way of engaging with product. With Tether, the New Delhi-based fashion house continues to position Indian design within a global context - through depth, intention, and a clearly defined point of view.

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Founded in 2018, Almost Gods has built its universe at the intersection of mysticism and modernity, a world in itself, where each piece is shaped by narrative, material exploration, and a strong conceptual foundation. With Tether, this language extends into a new category, not as an entry, but as a continuation.

At its core, Tether explores the idea of restraint and contained energy. The act of binding is seen across cultures as a gesture of protection, control, and preparation and that becomes central to the sneaker's identity. This is expressed through a wrap-around lacing system that moves across the upper, creating visible tension and giving the object a sense of being held, almost prepared before it is worn.

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Built on a German Army Trainer (GAT) inspired silhouette, the sneaker is approached through a structural lens. Clean, military-rooted foundations are reworked through architectural paneling and layered construction, creating a balance between discipline, ritual and comfort. The design resists surface-led decoration, instead allowing form, tension, and proportion to define its character.

Materiality plays a defining role as well. Constructed in brushed, hairy suede, the surface feels raw, tactile, and intentionally unresolved. Left untreated, it evolves with time - shifting in tone, softening with wear, and allowing each pair to develop its own identity. The result is a product that feels lived-in, elemental, and slightly unpredictable.

Designed and constructed in India, Tether reflects a process-led approach to craftsmanship. The focus remains on execution - how materials are handled, how structure is built, and how it holds under tension. It places Indian craftsmanship within a global design conversation, just as the brand narrative with each campaign, launch and activation has tried to do.

What sets Tether apart is its cohesion. Every element from the wrap-around lacing to the paneling system and material choices ties back to the core concept. Nothing feels added on. The sneaker reads as a complete object: deliberate, resolved, and built with intent.

The Tether wearer mirrors this sensibility. Drawn to design over trend, they engage with pieces that reveal themselves over time.

With Tether, Almost Gods deepens its presence within the global design landscape, offering a perspective that is both rooted and forward-looking. Tether exists as an object with presence.

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