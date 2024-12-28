AlphaNeon Group and Urja-Adani Join Hands for Strategic Expansion in India's Financial Trade Sector

New Delhi [India], December 28: With a vision to leverage opportunities through a robust seven-year strategic plan, AlphaNeon Group and Urja-Adani are collaborating to make significant strides in the financial trade domain. The partnership is planning to set to restructure and expand the operations of Nedumparambil Group (NCS), a Kerala-based financial institution. The collaboration aims to implement long-term strategies to enhance and reorganize the business.

This initiative includes an ambitious plan to integrate and develop the business of the proposed new company (NBFC) over the next seven years. The initiative is being taken by Minesh Kirtilal Adani, Amit Upadhyay and Girish S Pillai.

The partnership is planning to consolidate NCS's existing operations, gaining customer trust, and establishing a nationwide presence in financial trade. Key initiatives include restructuring and due diligence to ensure compliance with legal frameworks (including Buds Act, RBI, ROC, PF, ESI, Government of Kerala regulations, court mandates, and statutory audits), while safeguarding the interests of all stakeholders.

The initiative will involve statutory auditing all branches and the head office, ensuring due diligence, and adhering to all legal requirements. Investor interests will be protected throughout the process.

The joint mission is to revitalize the company and unlock its full potential, ensuring sustainable growth for both current and future stakeholders.

The Seven-Year Progressive Plan

1. Strengthening Core Operations & Stabilisation:

In the initial phase, the partnership will focus on stabilizing the company's financial health, streamlining operations, and enhancing governance practices to establish a robust foundation.

2. Innovative Business Expansion:

Introducing new revenue streams by diversifying the product portfolio and incorporating cutting-edge financial technologies tailored to meet evolving market demands.

3. Integration of the New Company (NBFC):

A structured approach to incorporate a new company's (NBFC) business operations, leveraging its existing strengths while aligning with the long-term vision of the partnership.

4. Customer-Centric Approach:

A key pillar of the plan is to ensure that no investor/customer, whether existing or new, faces financial losses. Through strategic planning and regular updates, we aim to instill confidence and maintain trust among all stakeholders.

5. Financial Transparency:

Regular communication and reporting to all stakeholders to ensure clarity, accountability, and alignment with the shared goals of profitability and growth. Maintain clarity, accountability and alignment with shared goals of profitability and growth. Conduct regular communication and reporting to all partners. The liabilities of the existing investors are to be fulfilled subject to regulations over a period of seven years.

6. Technology-Driven Transformation:

Adopting modern technologies to digitize processes, enhance customer experiences, and increase operational efficiency.

7. Sustainable Growth and Value Creation:

Over the seven-year timeline, the partnership will focus on delivering consistent returns, growing market share, and creating long-term value for investors, employees, and clients alike.

This visionary collaboration between Alphaneon Group and Urja-Adani represents a transformative step toward reshaping the financial trade sector, delivering innovation, sustainability, and trust to stakeholders across the nation.

