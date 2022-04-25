Pune (Maharashtra) [India], April 25 (ANI/NewsVoir): RBI-regulated, high-yield debt investment platform, IndiaP2P, announces quarterly results, delivering > 17 per cent apy returns. With IndiaP2P, startup veteran Neha Juneja, along with investment and fintech specialists Ravinder Voomidisingh and Mohit Gupta have created a high-yield, fixed-income, passive-investment, regular-returns, and non-speculative product for the retail investor.

Neha Juneja, CEO and Co-founder, IndiaP2P said, "Today, when the retail investor is either burning their fingers with market-linked products or buckling under inflationary pressure (February WPI at 13.1 per cent, CPI at 6.1 per cent) in fixed-income investments like FDs with negative real returns, IndiaP2P has achieved the high-yield rate of 17 per cent a year returns by extending loans to credit-worthy women."

The peer-to-peer lending product from IndiaP2P fuels real economic growth by lending to women borrowers with limited access to traditional credit, and rewards lenders or the investors with a non-speculative, stable income source.

Nothing like 17 per cent: While staid fixed deposits offer somewhere around 4.5 per cent returns, NIFTY50 (stock market) has delivered returns of around 13 per cent over the last three years but with the attendant volatility. Options in debt with predictable returns (fixed income) such as bonds, debt mutual funds, the returns have tapered to around 12 per cent.

IndiaP2P achieves high returns through a curated and diversified proprietary portfolio engine while offering directly-sourced retail loans to credit-worthy women borrowers.

Peer to peer lending has been around since 2012, but came under RBI's regulation in 2017-18. The P2P category is expected to grow at more than 31 per cent between 2021 and 2026. In 2021, P2P platforms reported 12-14 per cent returns on average.

But IndiaP2P, launched in 2021, is the only player with the feature of physically verifying each borrower.

It is also the only platform where over 90 per cent of the borrowers are women (at women-led SMEs).

A brief history of women borrowers: Traditional lenders (banks and NBFCs) have failed women borrowers with an institutional bias against them and rejecting them, despite their superior credit score and higher likelihood of timely repayments.

In 2017-18, the RBI came up with regulation defining a new category of NBFCs (lenders) termed NBFC-P2P that can act as platform intermediaries between retail investors and borrowers. It unlocked a new, unbiased source of capital for women borrowers while enabling investors to earn stable, fixed returns.

IndiaP2P leverages new-age technology and machine-learning to create financial products that mitigate risk without compromising on returns.

By bypassing the middlemen such as banks and wholesale NBFCs, IndiaP2P is changing the way credit is being channeled to women borrowers, who are indeed better borrowers.

In establishing IndiaP2P, the founding trio was helped by industry specialists Roopank Chaudhary, Ankit Mathur, Nagarajan M Shiji Pavithran and Rachit Mathur.

Launched in 2021, IndiaP2P, a unique microfinance platform, presents RBI-regulated, alternative investment class to retail investors that creates real economic value in the process by way of a fixed-income (non-market linked, non-speculative) investment. IndiaP2P offers curated, diversified and directly-sourced retail microfinance loans, given to credit-worthy women borrowers, that offer highly-competitive returns for investors and manage risk through a proprietary portfolio engine. The products will form a new asset class which offers higher-yield than fixed-income debt investments and are not speculative or as risky as market-linked investments.

This story is provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/NewsVoir)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)