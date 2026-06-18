Business News | Altimetrik Unveils New Brand Identity, Marking Its Evolution into an Enterprise AI Engineering Powerhouse

PRNewswire

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], June 18: Altimetrik, an AI-native engineering company, unveiled a new brand identity that signals a new chapter in the company's growth with a sharper position as a specialized force in enterprise AI.

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The brand refresh follows the acquisition of SLK Software, which united two complementary engineering cultures into an organization of more than 10,000 practitioners worldwide. Deepening partnerships with OpenAI, Google Cloud and Anthropic, the launch of ALTi AIOS™, and inclusion in the World Economic Forum's Centre for AI Excellence set the stage for a brand that reflects where the company is going. The new identity is anchored by the brand platform 'Scaling Ambitions', reflecting Altimetrik's commitment to helping enterprises not just adopt AI, but scale it into lasting competitive advantage.

"The company has grown, and the brand now reflects that growth. Enterprises need proof, not promises, and that is the standard we hold ourselves to," said Raj Sundaresan, CEO of Altimetrik. "Altimetrik is an AI engineering company built for the hardest part of the journey, moving from ambition to production. Pilots are easy. Scale is hard because most enterprises are working within complex brownfield environments. Through our work with OpenAI and Google Cloud, and through ALTi AIOS™, we are giving enterprises the operating foundation they need to move AI from experimentation to production at scale."

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Altimetrik occupies a specific place in the AI landscape: the engineering depth of an enterprise-scale firm and the speed and AI-nativity of a startup. The brownfield reality of how enterprises operate is where Altimetrik works, and is the space where AI must be engineered with discipline to deliver at enterprise scale.

"The AI services market is rapidly separating into two camps: firms still talking about transformation, and firms actively engineering it into enterprise operations," said Phil Fersht, CEO and Chief Analyst, HFS Research. "Altimetrik has built its brand around the idea that AI value comes from combining strong engineering discipline, data-centric operating models, and human-led decision making. Providers that can industrialize innovation at scale will define the next era of services."

The brand refresh spans the logo, wordmark, color system, typography, motion language, and messaging architecture, and is reflected immediately at altimetrik.com and across all marketing materials.

About Altimetrik

We are Altimetrik, an AI-native engineering company helping some of the most revered and iconic enterprises modernize systems, data, and processes at the heart of their business, so they can move faster, operate more efficiently, and innovate continuously. Through ALTi AIOS™, our AI-native operating system, we combine the latest AI capabilities with deep engineering expertise to help clients solve complex challenges, accelerate modernization, and deliver measurable outcomes at scale.

Our clients get access to the latest AI innovations while maintaining the flexibility to choose the right technologies for their business, through trusted relationships with OpenAI, Google Gemini, Anthropic, Databricks and major hyperscalers.

A member of the World Economic Forum's Centre for AI Excellence, the Forum's global hub for shaping responsible AI, Altimetrik is also recognized in the 2025 Constellation Research ShortList™ for Global AI Services and named a Major Contender in multiple Everest Group PEAK Matrix® assessments, including Software Product Engineering Services (2026), Enterprise Quality Engineering Services (2025), and Digital Engineering Services for BFSI and Life Sciences. Learn more at altimetrik.com.

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