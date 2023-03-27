New Delhi [India], March 27 (ANI/SRV): Aludecor, India's most innovative Metal Composite Panel brand, has collaborated with Indian Institute of Technology Gandhinagar (IITGN) to conduct detailed research on Fire Retardant properties of Aluminium Composite Panel. The Department of Civil Engineering of IIT Gandhinagar led by Gaurav Srivastava handed over a detailed research report to Aludecor Management at a ceremony held at the campus recently.

The Fire Engineering Research Laboratory (FERL) at IIT Gandhinagar is currently home to state-of-the-art testing facilities that can be used for research, innovation, product development and certification of different products. The currently available major equipment and facilities include: cone calorimeter (100 kW), thermogravimetry analyzer, large panel furnace (for samples up to 3x3 metres in size, subjected to standard fire curve), and a full-scale real-fire testing facility (3 storey structure for real-life fire simulations).

In India, Fire-related accidents have, on average, killed 35 people every day, in the five years between 2016 and 2020, totalling more than 50,000 people, according to a report by Accidental Deaths and Suicides in India (ADSI). Some of the recent fire incidents that claimed lives of many including The AMRI Hospital Kolkata fire tragedy which claimed more than 90 lives, followed by the Grenfell Tower Tragedy, which happened in 2017 claiming 72 human lives. The Kamala Mills fire tragedy took away more than 14 lives, and the Surat Coaching centre fire incident where 22 innocent students lost their lives. These continuous unfortunate incidents propelled Aludecor to bring more efficient Fire-Retardant products to create a safer tomorrow.

Aludecor, on the other hand, has been creating awareness about making buildings fire safe with its different Fire Retardant Product ranges for more than a decade. Being the first Indian ACP brand to receive Factory Production Control (FPC) Certificate, from Exova Warrington Fire, UK for its Fire Retardant ACPs, Aludecor's strong & robust state of the art Research & Development wing has been working continuously to produce Fire Retardant ACPs. A recent certification from Emirates Safety Lab (ESL), UAE has now further strengthened Aludecor's quality promise of producing world-class FR Rated ACP Sheets. As this certificate is awarded as Factory Production Control (FPC) which further signifies the assurance of producing each product with same quality promise in a very stricter and controlled environment with QC at each and every step at all the levels in the manufacturing set up.

Emphasising on the need of this kind of participation, Gaurav Srivastava, HOD, IIT Gandhinagar, expresses, "We believe in creating Industry Academia participation to create new benchmarks in Fire Safety. That's why we built this first -of-its-kind laboratory to test Facades in full scale. Aludecor has rightly opted this facility to test and conform its products. The Report has elaborated the findings which signify the FR ACP's potential to protect the loss of lives and the buildings from the Fire."

On Receiving this report from this esteemed Institution, Ashok Kumar Bhaiya, CMD, Aludecor says, "I want to express my deepest gratitude to the entire team at IIT Gandhinagar for their outstanding work. Their tireless efforts, attention to detail, have produced such a report that will make a significant contribution to the fire safety and security of the people at large. At Aludecor, it has been our continuous endeavour to bring the solutions to prevent fire. That's why, we've taken the pledge to #BeatTheFire with the help of indigenously researched & developed FR ACPs. This report indeed will help us to bring more enhanced and effective Fire-retardant solutions for the society at large."

"FERL at IIT Gandhinagar will be augmenting its facilities in the near future with bomb calorimeter, horizontal and vertical furnaces, and ASTM E2037 test facility and has plans to enhance its capabilities further going forward. The objective of the FERL is to provide a platform for innovation and provide a 'Test in India' framework to support the 'Make in India' initiative of the Government of India through partnerships with relevant stakeholders", adds Gaurav Srivastava.

Aludecor has dedicated a specialised wing at its manufacturing units at Haridwar to produce Fire Retardant Granules which are used as core of any ACP Sheet. Aludecor has always been producing quality FR products aligned with its vision of becoming globally innovative architectural products company creating benchmarks, keeping in mind the health and safety of the society at large as well as environmental sustainability.

Aludecor, India's leading manufacturer of Metal Composite Panels, has been a trendsetter in bringing and creating unique product offerings for the past 20 years. Headquartered in Kolkata, Aludecor has remained a premium ACP sheet manufacturer in India, synonymous with trust and reliability. Aludecor Metal Composite Panel is the preferred choice of Architects, Facade consultants, and Space Designers along with other valued patrons of the Industry. With a passion for innovation, Aludecor has maintained its stature in the Indian ACP Manufacturing Industry as a Thought Leader. The Company's end-to-end Metal Composite Panel Manufacturing portfolio is powered by a 500+ strong retail network. A presence in more than 250 cities and world-class Manufacturing Units spread across 37500 square meters in Haridwar empowers Aludecor to keep on introducing breakthrough products that have been creating benchmarks in the market for the past 20 years. Serving more than 200+ customers including Govt. & Corporates like Indian Railways, IOCL, BPCL, Tata Steels, Kia Motors, Maruti Suzuki to name a few.

