Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], March 3: Amar Seva Sangam, a pioneering organization dedicated to the empowerment of differently-abled individuals, extended its heartfelt gratitude to the Honorable Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu, M.K. Stalin, for his visionary announcement to integrate differently-abled persons into municipal corporations across the state. This decisive move reflects the government's commitment to fostering an inclusive society that embraces diversity and equal opportunity.

A Progressive Step Toward Economic Empowerment

Amar Seva Sangam hailed Chief Minister M.K. Stalin's landmark announcement on Inclusive Political Empowerment which marks a significant milestone for individuals with disabilities in Tamil Nadu. This innovative initiative makes Tamil Nadu the first state in India to politically empower people with disabilities.

The Chief Minister's decision to nominate representatives with disabilities for local bodies such as panchayats, municipalities, and corporations is truly inspiring and a welcome response to a long-standing aspiration of the disability community. This transformative step promises to significantly enhance the equality of opportunity, foster active participation, and drive the empowerment and inclusion of persons with disabilities across the State.

The representatives of persons with disabilities in Tamil Nadu welcomed the Chief Minister's recent directive aimed at fostering social inclusion through the creation of dedicated positions for differently-abled individuals within municipal corporations. This Progressive policy transcends municipal administration and serves as a beacon of hope to other sectors, encouraging them to embrace inclusivity. It is a powerful reminder that when a government's policy uplifts all its citizens, it unlocks a wealth of potential that benefits everyone. With a single focussed commitment, together, they can build a brighter and more inclusive future for all in Tamil Nadu. By harnessing their diverse abilities, they can drive significant socio-economic progress, fostering a society where everyone has an opportunity to thrive.

As representatives in local bodies, the persons with disabilities in Tamil Nadu can make a significant positive impact by bringing the full potential of individuals with disabilities to society. Inclusive policies for all can promote universal designs for accessibility and foster a win-win situation for persons with disabilities and society at large.

Addressing the Need with Hard Data

According to the 2011 Census, Tamil Nadu is home to approximately 1,179,963 differently-abled individuals accounting for nearly 1.6% of the state's population. By 2022, the estimated population of persons with disabilities in Tamil Nadu, based on the growth rate since the 2011 Census, is projected to be around 1,327,533 individuals. These figures highlight the importance of policies aimed at accommodating and uplifting this critical segment of society.

With such a vast pool of talent, the government's decision to recognize the potential of these individuals will ensure their contributions to societal development. Local bodies and corporations, central to local governance, will particularly benefit from the diverse skills and perspectives of differently-abled employees, ultimately enhancing their public service delivery, leadership endorsements and future Collaborations.

Expressing his deep appreciation in response to the initiative, S. Ramakrishnan, President of Amar Seva Sangam, said, "This initiative by the Honorable Chief Minister is a monumental step towards building an inclusive society. Political empowerment is a critical factor in empowering differently-abled individuals, and this decision opens new avenues for their active participation in community development."

S. Sankara Raman, Secretary of Amar Seva Sangam, said, "We are elated by the state's unwavering commitment to inclusivity. This move not only offers opportunities in policymaking and governance but also makes us part of responsible citizens for the development and growth of society. This path-breaking move of our honourable Chief Minister also dismantles societal stereotypes that have long hindered the differently-abled community. We are eager to support the government in ensuring that the implementation is effective and that every differently abled gets the necessary opportunity."

www.amarseva.org

Established in 1981 and based in Ayikudi, Tamil Nadu, Amar Seva Sangam has been at the forefront of disability management and inclusive development for over four decades. The organization provides a wide range of services, including early intervention, integrated education, vocational training, and community-based rehabilitation. Its mission is to empower differently-abled individuals by facilitating their integration into mainstream society and creating opportunities for self-reliance and growth

