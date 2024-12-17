NewsVoir

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], December 17: Amazon.in today announced the conclusion of its first-ever Amazon Gadget Awards 2024, recognizing the top gadgets and accessories available on the online marketplace. The awards were determined through an online survey where almost 15,000 participants voted for their favorite choices and recommended products across various categories, including laptops, headphones, tablets, cameras, smartwatches, speakers, and more. These awards celebrated and reflected the preferences of the many customers who trust Amazon.in for their consumer electronics needs.

"At Amazon, we strive to provide unparalleled value and convenience. With a vast selection of tech products, affordability options, and the ease of shopping anytime and anywhere, we ensure our customers have a seamless shopping experience. Through these awards, we have enabled them to vote for their favourite tech products across various categories and celebrate excellence in consumer technology. This initiative underscores our commitment to offering a diverse selection of high-quality products and adapting to the dynamic preferences of technology enthusiasts. As we unveil the winners of these awards, we are excited to celebrate the innovations that have resonated with our customers. We congratulate our partner brands and products chosen as the best in their respective categories," Saurabh Srivastava, Vice-President, Categories, Amazon India.

Below are the 19 winners across categories from top brands such as Apple, Sony, Samsung, HP, JBL and more

1.Budget Laptop Award Winners - HP 15s Ryzen 5 5000

2.Premium Laptop Award Winners - Apple MacBook Air M1 chip

3.Mainstream Gaming Laptop Award Winners - ASUS TUF Gaming A15 Ryzen 7 7435HS

4.High Performance Gaming Laptop Award Winners - HP OMEN Ryzen 7 7840HS

5.Budget tablets Awards Winners - Samsung Galaxy Tab A9+

6.Premium tablets Awards Winners - Apple iPad (10th Generation)

7.Budget Smartwatches Award Winners - Fire-Boltt 4G Pro

8.Premium Smartwatches Award Winners - Samsung Galaxy Watch Ultra

9.Fitness Smartwatches Award Winners - Apple Watch Series 10

10.Budget TWS Award Winners - Boat 280 ANC

11.Premium TWS Award Winners - Sony WF 1000XM5

12.Best Active Noise Cancellation Headphones Award Winners - Sony WH-1000XM5

13.Premium Over Ear Headphone Award Winners - Sony WH-CH720N

14.Best Portable Speaker Award Winners - JBL Flip 6

15.Best Party Speaker Award Winners - JBL Partybox 110

16.Best Soundbar Award Winners - JBL Cinema SB190 Deep Bass Dolby Atmos Soundbar

17.Best Mirrorless Camera Award Winners - Sony Alpha ILCE-7M4K

18.Best Action Camera Award Winners - GoPro HERO13

19.Best Car Dash Camera Award Winners - REDTIGER F17 4K 3 Channel Dash Camera

The nominated products in every category were selected based on the ratings and positive reviews in collaboration with 91 mobiles, which ensured credibility and expertise from the reputed media house. The voting on Amazon.in was conducted over three weeks and people's top choices were selected as the winners in their respective categories.

