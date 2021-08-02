Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Aug 2 (ANI): Ambuja Cements on Monday announced plans to expand production capacity of its Ropar plant in Punjab with an estimated investment of Rs 310 crore over the next two years.

The company, a part of the global building materials conglomerate Holcim, is expanding its cement grinding init by 1.5 million tonnes per annum. The expansion is expected to be completed by June 2023.

Post this expansion, the total capacity at cement grinding unit in Ropar will increase to 4.5 MTPA.

The expansion will help the company maintain its share and competitiveness in the northern markets. The Ropar brownfield expansion is part of company's strategy to increase its total cement capacity to 50 MTPA in the mid-term.

"We are optimistic about the growth in demand for cement in India. The expansion of our Ropar unit along with more investment in the coming years will help us unlock fresh opportunities by debottlenecking of existing capacities and create new ones across the country," said Neeraj Akhoury, Managing Director and CEO.

The fresh investment is also made in anticipation of a growing demand for cement triggered by the steady growth in India's urbanisation leading to more investment in public infrastructure and housing.

Ambuja will also be commissioning new capacity at Marwar in Rajasthan that will enhance clinker capacity by 3 MTPA and help increase cement sales by 5 MTPA, thereby contributing to long term strategy of capacity expansion.

This greenfield integrated plant is being set-up with a total investment of Rs 2,350 crore, the company said in a statement.

Ambuja Cement and its main subsidiary ACC have integrated plants and grinding units present in more than 11 states covering more than 32 districts across India. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)