Business News | AMD to Invest $10 Billion in Taiwan's Chip Ecosystem to Advance AI

California [US], May 21 (ANI): American tech giant AMD will invest $10 billion in Taiwan to expand strategic partnerships and scale advanced packaging manufacturing for next-generation AI infrastructure.

"As AI adoption accelerates, our global customers are rapidly scaling AI infrastructure to meet growing compute demand," AMD CEO Lisa Su said.

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The move comes at a time when the global AI war is heating up and companies are vying to stay ahead of competition. AMD saw its shares double this year riding on the AI boom as it takes on its rival Nvidia, which reported blockbuster earnings on Wednesday.

Working with Taiwanese strategic partners, AMD plans to advance leading-edge silicon, packaging and manufacturing technologies to enable high performance, greater efficiency and faster deployment of AI systems.

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"By combining AMD leadership in high-performance computing with the Taiwan ecosystem and our strategic global partners, we are enabling integrated, rack-scale AI infrastructure that helps customers accelerate deployment of next-generation AI systems," the AMD CEO added.

AMD said that it will collaborate with Taiwan-based ASE and SPIL to help improve technology for chips to function efficiently.

The EFB architecture increases interconnect bandwidth and improves power efficiency, supporting 'Venice' CPUs.

AMD said it was also working with Taiwanese partners including PTI, Sanmina, Wiwynn, Wistron and Inventec.

"AMD has achieved a major milestone with PTI by qualifying the industry's first 2.5D panel-based EFB interconnect," AMD said.

These innovations will help support the deployment of Helios, its AI server system in the second half of 2026, the company said.

The Helios platform is designed for higher performance through advances in compute, interconnect bandwidth, memory capacity and system-level integration. This allows customers to run larger, more complex AI workloads faster while optimizing power and efficiency, the company said.

Taiwan is the hub for chip manufacturing with Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company or TSMC being a chip contract pioneer and a critical player in the global supply chain powering tech giants like Apple and Nvidia.

Semiconductor exports are the backbone of Taiwan's economy with major players like TSMC and Foxconn contributing to AI development. AMD supplies a broad portfolio of AI-optimized CPUs, GPUs, networking and software delivering full-stack AI solutions for intelligent computing. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)