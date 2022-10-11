New Delhi [India], October 11 (ANI/PNN): On October 2, 2022, Ameesha Patel attended the Vivz World Fashion Week and their international fashion runway, which took place at Hyatt, Pune.

Vivek Pawar and Arti Rai, the directors of Vivz Fashion School, curated the Vivz World Fashion Week in Pune. Vivz Fashion School has produced remarkable fashion shows and fashion weeks in India alongside international shows in London, Milan, and Paris in collaboration with the respective recognized fashion houses.

This year, the Vivz team had students from Vishwakarma University, India, showcase their collection at the fashion week. The chief guests of the event included Vishal Chordia, Lt Col Bishal Singh Thapa, and Rinkee Parekh. The owner of Nilon, Dipak Sanghavi, supported the esteemed event by enlisting as the food partner for the fashion week.

This year, Vishwakarma University's Fashion Department students have presented their annual collection on this platform. Students presented themes inspired by mother earth elements. The Vice President of Vishwakarma University Dr (Prof) Wasudev Gade and the Head of Fashion Design, Prof. Reena Pandey, were in attendance to witness the collection presented by their fashion design students.

Adi Chordia, Jiya Patil, Avni Tiwari, Ovi Jadhav, Rishi Bharadwaj and Ruhi Nimhan are the winner of the International Fashion Runway India.

Vivz World Fashion Week is ready to showcase outstanding collections and bring in reputed international celebrity designers for its next fashion week, scheduled in Dubai.

