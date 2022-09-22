Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], September 22 (ANI/SRV): American QSR restaurant chain serving Italian cuisine, Figaro's Pizza announce its expansion in the Indian market. This expansion is brought in association with Delphinus Foods Pvt Ltd. Avinash and Manali Parab, owners of Delphinus Foods, are successful franchisees of Figaro's Pizza in the USA. Parabs, after completing Post Graduation from the University of Mumbai, moved to the USA in the year 2000 with their baby boy, who is now a 22-year-old young man studying Astrophysics at the University of Arizona.

They have more than 15 years of experience in the Pizza industry. With extensive multi-unit operations experience, Parabs always wanted to enter a Franchise chain. Avinash and Manali thought Figaro's Pizza is the right product that will match Indian taste and will do great in India and this dream of launching Figaro's in India is coming true very soon. They have decided to expand their business, and now they are the Master Franchise Partner of Figaro's Pizza in Maharashtra, Gujarat, and Goa (West of India). Both Avi and Manali were born, raised, fell in love and got married in Mumbai, Maharashtra. So, their dream is to open Figaro's first location in Mumbai. Delphinus Foods plan to develop 100+ Figaro's stores in major cities in the western region of India in the next few years through exclusive development franchise partners and equity stores with an investment outlook of around INR 100 crores. They are confident that India will love Figaro's Pizza. Working with Figaro's product development and food technology team, the Parabs have already developed a menu that India will love and started working with real estate developers for initial key locations.

Figaro's offers a pizza high in quality and value. Figaro's Pizza truly has "Flavors That Sing" because of the ingredients they use and the recipe they follow. The ingredients generously portioned, lead us to proudly claim Figaro's Pizza is The Best Pizza You Can Have.

Figaro's Pizza is seeking franchise partners to develop Figaro's stores in India. They feature an operating system that is simple to run and does not require prior food experience. It is an ideal opportunity for either a multi-store investor or an active operator on the individual store level.

Commenting on this partnership, Ron Berger, CEO of Figaro's Pizza said, 'With more than forty years in the business in the US and globally, Figaro's has inherent strong SOPs and strengths which if accompanied with Avinash and Manali's on hand pizza experience, running a franchise system successfully and being from India, can become a powerful offering to our partners and customers".

For more information about franchising and products please visit our website www.figarospizzaindia.com

