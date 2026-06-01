Business News | Amity University Punjab Strengthens Academic Reputation Through Global Accreditations and Recognised Rankings

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Mohali (Punjab) [India], June 1: The academic reputation of Amity University Punjab continues to grow, driven by numerous international accreditations and rankings in various disciplines worldwide.

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As higher education institutions continue to become increasingly competitive, accreditations and rankings are gaining prominence as factors that help students make more informed choices among universities. An academic university recognised by an international body or affiliated with other organisations would often be preferred due to its alignment with the industry expectations, international education standards and employment opportunities.

As part of the Amity Education Group, Amity University Punjab has established itself as a reputable provider of higher education services with a strong focus on quality teaching, professionalism, research, innovative practices and industry-oriented education.

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International Academic RecognitionAmity University Punjab is recognised by the University Grants Commission and is a member of the Association of Indian Universities. Also, the university has been accredited as a Scientific and Research Organisation by the Department of Science and Technology, Government of India.

Among its international recognitions, Amity has received accreditation from the Western Association of Schools and Colleges (WASC), USA, and the Quality Assurance Agency (QAA), UK. According to the university's accreditation details, Amity is recognised as Asia's only not-for-profit university to receive the highest US and UK accreditations from these organisations.

The institution is also associated with international academic organisations such as the Association of Commonwealth Universities (ACU) and the International Association of Universities (IAU). In addition, the university is listed in the United Nations list of global universities, further strengthening its international academic visibility.

Professional Accreditations Across ProgrammesSeveral programmes offered under the Amity umbrella have also received specialised accreditations from recognised national and international agencies.

Engineering programmes are accredited by the Institution of Engineering and Technology (IET), UK, while business and management programmes are accredited by the Accreditation Council for Business Schools and Programs (ACBSP) and the International Assembly for Collegiate Business Education (IACBE), USA. These accreditations are often considered important indicators of curriculum quality, academic governance, and industry relevance.

The university's law programmes are approved by the Bar Council of India, architecture programmes are recognised by the Council of Architecture, and educational programmes are accredited by the National Council for Teacher Education (NCTE). The British Standards Institution (BSI) has also certified Amity for quality management and operational standards.

Such programme-specific recognitions are increasingly considered important by students seeking professional education pathways that meet recognised academic and industry standards.

Presence in Global and National RankingsAccording to rankings released by the institution, Amity's flagship university has been ranked among the top 3% of universities globally by QS and Times Higher Education (THE), two of the world's widely recognised university ranking organisations.

The university has also featured in employability-focused rankings, with the Times Higher Education Global University Employability Rankings recognising Amity as one of the institutions producing employable graduates. The institution has also been listed among universities recognised by ARIIA (Atal Ranking of Institutions on Innovation Achievements), highlighting its focus on innovation and entrepreneurship.

India Today has also recognised Amity as India's number one not-for-profit private university in one of its university ranking surveys.

Rankings Across Academic DisciplinesSeveral schools and departments within the Amity ecosystem have received recognition from publications including India Today, Outlook, Business Today, Economic Times, BioSpectrum, and Times of India.

The Times of India has ranked the Amity School of Engineering and Technology among the top private engineering institutes in India. Amity Business School has been featured among the top management institutions in rankings published by Business Today, Outlook, The Economic Times, and The Times of India.

Additionally, the Amity School of Business has been recognised by India Today, while Amity Institute of Biotechnology has been ranked by BioSpectrum for its academic and research accomplishments.

Other schools including Amity Law School, Amity School of Forensic Science, Amity School of Languages and Culture, Amity School of Social Sciences, Amity School of Engineering and Technology have also been ranked and recognised by publications in relevant categories.

Focus on Innovation, Research, and EmployabilityWith changing industry expectations, higher education institutions are increasingly being rated on parameters such as employability potential, innovation, and research experience.

Amity University Punjab continues to emphasise interdisciplinary studies, industry engagement and research-oriented learning across its programs. The university's recognition in employability and innovation rankings reflects a broader emphasis on preparing students for professional opportunities in India and internationally.

About Amity University PunjabLocated in Mohali, Punjab, Amity University Punjab offers undergraduate, postgraduate, and doctoral programmes across engineering, management, law, biotechnology, clinical psychology, pharmacy, interior design and related disciplines. The university is part of the Amity Education Group, which has institutions and campuses across India and internationally.

URL : https://mohali.amity.edu/

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