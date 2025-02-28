PRNewswire

Jaipur (Rajasthan) [India], February 28: Amity University Rajasthan (AUR) successfully hosted its much-awaited Convocation Ceremony for the Class of 2024, on 25th February 2025, a grand occasion celebrating academic excellence and the spirit of learning. The prestigious event witnessed the presence of esteemed dignitaries, distinguished guests, and proud graduates along with their families.

Dr. Aseem Chauhan, Chancellor, Amity University Rajasthan, emphasized the institution's core belief in the sense of gratitude, which remains a guiding principle in shaping future leaders. Prof. (Dr.) Amit Jain, Vice-Chancellor, provided an insightful overview of the academic and research achievements of the university for the academic year 2024-25. He highlighted key developments including research publications, collaborations, awards, distinguished visitors, student activities, placements, and other significant accomplishments.

A significant highlight of the event was the conferment of Honoris Causa degrees upon Mr. G V Sanjay Reddy, Vice-Chairman, GVK Group of Companies. In his acceptance speech, Mr. Reddy shared his mantra for success--"Live, Love, and Laugh," highlighting the importance of passion, relationships, and a positive outlook in achieving excellence.

Dr. M. Ravichandran, Secretary, Ministry of Earth Sciences, Govt. of India, upon receiving the Honoris Causa degree, expressed his gratitude and underscored India's ambitious scientific initiatives such as Gaganyaan, Oceanyaan, and Mission Mausam, which are propelling the nation's advancements in space and earth sciences.

Prof. Sandeep Verma, Professor, IIT Kanpur & Former Secretary, SERB, upon accepting the Honoris Causa encouraged graduates to "Stand on the shoulders of giants and look beyond," inspiring them to build upon past achievements while driving innovation. He also shed light on the transformative growth in telemedicine and telehealth, emphasizing their role in bridging healthcare gaps and enhancing accessibility for all.

Furthermore, the prestigious Honorary Professorship was conferred upon Mr. Ari Gautier, renowned French writer and poet. The ceremony also featured the presentation of the Shri Baljit Shastri Award for Excellence in Human & Traditional Values and the esteemed Dr. Ashok K. Chauhan Scholarships to deserving students.

Dr. Nitin Bhardwaj, Registrar, Amity University Rajasthan, informed that 1001 students were conferred degrees across undergraduate, postgraduate, and distance & online education programs. Additionally, 100 PhD degrees were awarded. The ceremony also recognized meritorious students with 37 Gold Medals, 28 Silver Medals, 7 Bronze Medals, 75 Salvers, and the prestigious Best All-Round Student Trophy. Prof. G. K. Aseri, Pro-Vice Chancellor, extended his best wishes to the graduating students.

An emotional and inspiring moment of the convocation was the Alumni Flag Handover Ceremony, symbolizing the continuation of Amity's legacy. The event concluded with the declaration of the convocation's closure by the Chancellor, marking the beginning of a new journey for the graduates of the Class of 2024.

The convocation was a testament to Amity University Rajasthan's unwavering commitment to academic excellence, innovation, and its mission to nurture future leaders who will contribute meaningfully to society.

About Amity University Rajasthan

Amity University Rajasthan is a clean green 150-acre picturesque campus, situated amidst the oldest mountain ranges of the Aravali, offering undergraduate, postgraduate and Ph.D. courses across various disciplines. Recently, the university was ranked #278 in the prestigious QS Asian University Rankings - Southern Asia 2025 and was featured in the band of 851-900 in the Asian University Rankings. The university also secured a spot in the 1001-1200 rank band Overall (World) in the Times Higher Education World Universities Rankings 2025.

Amity University Rajasthan, Jaipur provides students with cutting-edge laboratories for languages, media studies, education, pharmacy, biotechnology, engineering, hotel management, business management, and scientific research, as well as sophisticated facilities for a variety of research projects. The university develops student potential in ways that complement their academic endeavours, and has a well-connected and established alumni network, with Amitians working in top national and international companies like Thomson Reuters, Wipro Technologies, and the Trident Group.

