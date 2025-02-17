PRNewswire

Jaipur (Rajasthan) [India], February 17: Amity University Rajasthan successfully hosted E-SUMMIT 2025, a three-day mega event dedicated to fostering innovation, entrepreneurship, and technology, from February 11 to 13, 2025. The summit brought together visionaries, industry experts, investors, and aspiring entrepreneurs to discuss groundbreaking ideas, emerging trends, and investment opportunities.

The event commenced with an inaugural address by Prof. (Dr.) Amit Jain, Vice Chancellor, Amity University Rajasthan, and welcome address by Prof. G. K. Aseri, Pro-Vice Chancellor. The inaugural ceremony welcomed distinguish guests CA Amit Singal (Fluid Ventures) and Mr. Amit Purohit (Vice President, Primus Partners India) who shared their insights on entrepreneurship and investment strategies.

Prof. (Dr.) Manju Kaushik, Deputy Director, Amity Innovation Incubator & Organizing Chair of E-Summit 2025, provided an overview of the summit's objectives and highlights.

The first day featured an engaging panel discussion on 'Funding Mantra (Pre-Seed to Series A),' with esteemed speakers including Mr. Shivam Lohiya (CEO, MonoSpace), Mr. Aaryan (Director and CTO, Tensa X Innovation Lab), Mr. Vinay Kamal Sharma (Founder and CEO, TestnTrack), Mr. Gaurav Sharma (CEO, ACIC-VGU), and CA Rajat Chetani (Investment Consultant, Co-Founder, Fintaxpoint Pvt Ltd). The day also included a workshop on the Internet of Things (IoT) by Mr. Mukul Shandilya and an exclusive Investor Meet, 'Fund My Venture,' where startups pitched their ideas to potential investors. The evening concluded with a vibrant cultural event and DJ night.

The second day witnessed insightful discussions, including a panel on 'Scaling Startups: The Secret Sauce,' featuring industry leaders such as Ms. Neha Lakhwara (Agility), Ms. Riya Singh, Senior Associate- Soonicorn Ventures and Mr. Manish Kumar (Exit Ventures). Other key events included the Code Craze Hackathon 2025, Chai Pe Charcha: Alumni Reconnect, and the Media Entrepreneurship Challenge. The highlight of the evening was a dazzling fashion show and entertainment segment.

The final day was packed with interactive sessions such as Anime Trivia by Amity School of Languages, the Bio-Innovation Quiz, a discussion on Innovations and Entrepreneurship in Healthcare and Pharmaceuticals, and a Digital Detox workshop by Amity Institute of Behavioural and Allied Sciences. A special session, 'From Vision to Venture: Crafting a Successful Entrepreneurial Journey,' was led by Mr. Khalid Wani (TEDx Speaker, Founder & CEO, KWCG). The event concluded with the Valedictory and Prize Distribution Ceremony, recognizing outstanding participants and their contributions to entrepreneurship and innovation. A closing sundowner event provided a memorable conclusion to E-SUMMIT 2025. E-SUMMIT 2025 reinforced Amity University Rajasthan's commitment to fostering a robust entrepreneurial ecosystem by providing a platform for aspiring entrepreneurs, investors, and industry leaders to connect, collaborate, and innovate. The event successfully ignited the spirit of entrepreneurship, paving the way for future leaders and changemakers.

About Amity University Rajasthan

Amity University Rajasthan is a clean green 150-acre picturesque campus, situated amidst the oldest mountain ranges of the Aravali, offering undergraduate, postgraduate and Ph.D. courses across various disciplines. Recently, the university was ranked #278 in the prestigious QS Asian University Rankings - Southern Asia 2025 and was featured in the band of 851-900 in the Asian University Rankings. The university also secured a spot in the 1001-1200 rank band Overall (World) in the Times Higher Education World Universities Rankings 2025.

Amity University Rajastham, Jaipur provides students with cutting-edge laboratories for languages, media studies, education, pharmacy, biotechnology, engineering, hotel management, business management, and scientific research, as well as sophisticated facilities for a variety of research projects. The university develops student potential in ways that complement their academic endeavours, and has a well-connected and established alumni network, with Amitians working in top national and international companies like Thomson Reuters, Wipro Technologies, and the Trident Group.

