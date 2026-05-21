Business News | Amrit Residency Raises the Bar for Luxury PG and Co-Living Spaces in Gurgaon

VMPL

New Delhi [India], May 21: Gurgaon's rapid emergence as a corporate and technology powerhouse has triggered an unprecedented demand for quality accommodation. With a steady influx of working professionals and students, the need for secure, well-managed, and comfortable living spaces has become more critical than ever.

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Tapping into this growing demand, Amrit Residency is positioning itself as a strong player in the luxury PG in Gurgaon and co-living PG in Gurgaon, offering a thoughtfully designed blend of affordability, convenience, and modern lifestyle amenities.

Redefining the PG Living Experience

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Finding a reliable PG in Gurgaon has traditionally been a challenge, often marked by inconsistent services, unclear pricing, and a lack of standardization. Amrit Residency aims to change this narrative by introducing structured, professionally managed accommodations tailored for urban living.

Founded by Naveen Kaushik, along with co-founders Sakshi Sharma and Hrithik Sharma, the brand was built with a vision to transform rental housing into a seamless and community-driven experience.

Today, it has established a strong presence across key residential locations, including Sector 21, Sector 22, Sector 23, and Sector 23A, offering easy access to corporate hubs, metro connectivity, and essential lifestyle destinations.

Comfort-Driven Design with Modern Amenities

At the heart of Amrit Residency's offering is a hassle-free living experience. Each property is designed to ensure residents can transition smoothly into city life without everyday inconveniences.

Key amenities include:

- Fully furnished, air-conditioned rooms

- High-speed Wi-Fi connectivity

- Dedicated work and study areas

- Smart TVs and common lounge spaces

- Regular housekeeping and laundry services

- 24/7 power backup and uninterrupted water supply

- Modern kitchen and pantry facilities

- Indoor recreational and social spaces

Adding to this ecosystem is Amrit Rasoi, the brand's in-house cafe that serves hygienic, home-style meals, addressing a key concern for both students and working professionals.

Beyond PG: A Complete Living Ecosystem

Expanding beyond traditional PG accommodation, Amrit Residency also offers fully furnished flats, villas, and hotel rooms for rent, catering to diverse lifestyle needs. Additionally, the availability of conference halls and banquet spaces makes it a comprehensive solution for both residential and professional requirements.

This diversified portfolio reflects the brand's ambition to create an integrated living and hospitality ecosystem under one umbrella.

Community-Centric Co-Living Model

What sets Amrit Residency apart is its emphasis on community living. The brand goes beyond providing rooms by creating shared environments that encourage interaction, collaboration, and networking.

Its co-living model caters to a wide audience--from individuals seeking privacy to those preferring shared accommodations--striking a balance between personal space and social engagement. This approach resonates strongly with the new generation of urban residents who value both independence and community.

Safety and Strategic Living

Safety remains a top priority at Amrit Residency. Properties are equipped with:

- 24/7 CCTV surveillance

- Biometric access systems

- On-site caretakers and management staff

These features ensure a secure and stress-free environment for residents and their families.

Equally important is the location advantage. With properties situated near major business hubs like Udyog Vihar and Cyber City, residents benefit from reduced commute times. Easy access to markets, cafes, and public transport further enhances everyday convenience.

Affordable Luxury for Modern Urban Residents

While offering premium amenities and services, Amrit Residency maintains a strong focus on affordability. By catering to both budget-conscious students and professionals seeking high-quality living, the brand strikes an effective balance between cost and comfort.

This positioning makes it a preferred choice in Gurgaon's evolving luxury PG in Gurgaon and co-living spaces in Gurgaon.

Shaping the Future of Urban Living

As India's PG and rental housing segment undergoes a transformation, Amrit Residency is contributing to a shift from basic accommodation to lifestyle-driven living. By combining modern infrastructure, prime locations, and community-focused spaces, the brand is redefining what it means to live away from home.

For many moving to Gurgaon, the search for dependable and comfortable housing is increasingly leading them to solutions like Amrit Residency--where convenience meets community, and living extends beyond just a place to stay.

About Amrit Residency

Amrit Residency is a Gurgaon-based managed accommodation provider offering premium PGs, co-living spaces, fully furnished flats, villas, and hotel rooms. The brand also provides conference halls and banquet facilities, creating a comprehensive living and hospitality ecosystem. With a strong focus on comfort, safety, and convenience, Amrit Residency continues to expand across prime locations to meet the evolving needs of students and working professionals.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by VMPL. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)

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