Gangtok (Sikkim) [India], June 22: Sarvar Hans, Vice President of Commercials at Amritara Hotels and Resorts, announced the acquisition of Amritara Hotels and Resorts, renowned for its distinctive luxury properties, with the esteemed Hidden Land in Sikkim, significantly expanding its empire. Stating that "We are delighted to welcome Hidden Land to the Amritara family. This merger is a testament to our commitment to providing our guests with the best possible experiences. We are confident that Amritara Hidden Land will be a popular destination for travellers and adventurers alike." The strategic partnership, signed off in just four days, demonstrates the agility and determination of Amritara to provide unrivalled hospitality experiences. As of July 1, 2023, the property will be promptly rebranded as "Amritara Hidden Land," ready to enchant guests with its opulent amenities.

Located in the serene region of Sikkim, Amritara Hidden Land offers an idyllic sanctuary for nature enthusiasts, thrill-seekers, and those yearning for pure serenity.

Highlights

- Amritara Hotels and Resorts has acquired the prestigious Hidden Land hotel in Sikkim.

- This is Amritara Hotels and Resorts's 18th property, the company's first foray into the Indian state of Sikkim.

- Hidden Land is a stunning property that is surrounded by natural beauty.

- The property features:

- Luxurious guest rooms

- Tantalising culinary adventures

- Amritara Hotels and Resorts is committed to sustainable luxury, and Amritara Hidden Land perfectly fits the brand's ethos.

Amritara Hotels and Resorts is committed to providing guests with a truly luxurious experience from when they arrive until when they depart. The company's properties feature luxuriously appointed guest rooms, world-class restaurants, and state-of-the-art spa facilities. Amritara Hotels and Resorts also offers a variety of unique experiences, such as yoga retreats, wildlife safaris, and cultural tours.

Amritara Hotels and Resorts is a chain of Boutique Luxury Hotels that offers an immersive experience that takes you through some of India's most beautiful and diverse landscapes. With a carefully curated collection of properties, Amritara Hotels and Resorts takes guests on a journey through the sun-kissed beaches of Goa, the snow-capped peaks of the Himalayas, the wildlife sanctuaries of Karnataka, and the tranquil backwaters of Kerala.

The seamless integration of Amritara Hidden Land under the prestigious brand ensures an unmatched level of service and meticulous attention to detail. Amritara Hotels and Resorts understands that its guests have discerning tastes and high expectations and strive to exceed them in every possible way.

This ground breaking collaboration marks a significant milestone for Amritara Hotels and Resorts, which currently boasts 17 extraordinary properties. This feat further cements its position as a leading name in the luxury hospitality industry.

Travellers and adventurers seeking extraordinary experiences will now be able to immerse themselves in the captivating ambience of "Amritara Hidden Land." From arrival, guests will be treated to a seamless blend of luxury and natural beauty. Whether exploring picturesque landscapes, embarking on thrilling adventures, or simply finding solace amidst nature's embrace, this sanctuary in Sikkim promises an enchanting escape.

"Amritara Hidden Land" eagerly awaits its grand opening on July 1, 2023, inviting guests to embark on an extraordinary journey made possible by the swift execution of the partnership. In just four days, Amritara Hotels and Resorts solidified its commitment to delivering unrivalled hospitality experiences in awe-inspiring locations.

