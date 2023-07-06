PRNewswire

Mumbai (Maharashtra)/ Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], July 6: Amrutanjan Healthcare, a pioneering company with a 130-year history in India's healthcare industry, was bestowed with the esteemed Best Healthcare Brands felicitation at the 6th edition of The Economic Times Best Healthcare Brands event. Over the years, the ET Best Healthcare Brands has served as a platform for fostering meaningful discussions on the latest advancements in the industry and acknowledging healthcare brands that have made an indelible mark on the sector. Amrutanjan Healthcare was chosen out of 1,000 brands after a meticulous and rigorous selection process. This recognition is particularly prestigious as only a limited number of over-the-counter (OTC) brands managed to meet the criteria.

Also Read | Madhya Pradesh Shocker: Two Youth Dalit Men Paraded With Garlands of Shoes in Varkhadi Village of Shivpuri District (Watch Video).

Amrutanjan Healthcare, a purpose-driven and innovative organization, offers a diverse product portfolio encompassing various healthcare categories. At the forefront is its flagship brand, Amrutanjan, a specialist in pain management that formulates high-quality products using scientifically proven natural ingredients. The company's expertise lies in merging the realms of science and naturalness, deeply rooted in Ayurveda. The brand offers superior pain management products that come with performance-based claims backed by scientific clinical trials. Amrutanjan Healthcare holds the distinction of being a pioneer in introducing innovative formats like roll-on for head and body ache, as well as the first to introduce a hydrogel pain patch, offering convenient solutions for consumers. The company is committed to ethical business practices and takes a firm stance against the use of chemicals such as Diclofenac, which can have harmful side effects and pose risks to the environment.

Amrutanjan Healthcare's commitment to excellence and its dedication to meeting the diverse healthcare needs of consumers worldwide is reflected in the ET Best Healthcare Brand award. With a wide range of trusted products, Amrutanjan continues to prioritize continuous innovation and delivering the best possible care.

Also Read | Sweet Kaaram Coffee Review: Lakshmi, Madhoo and Santhy Balachandran’s Flight To Freedom Is Needlessly Long and Exhausting (LatestLY Exclusive).

S. Sambhu Prasad, Chairman and Managing Director Amrutanjan Healthcare Limited, expressing his gratitude, said, "We are deeply honored to be recognized as one of the Best Healthcare Brands. This achievement is a testament to Amrutanjan's untiring dedication to offering exceptional healthcare solutions that significantly improve the lives of our valued consumers. We extend our heartfelt appreciation to our dedicated team, loyal customers, and supportive partners, who have played an integral role in our journey to success. As we move forward, we will remain steadfast in our commitment to making a profound impact in the lives of individuals through our trusted and high-quality healthcare products."

In addition to pain management offerings, Amrutanjan Healthcare provides products in other categories such as cold and congestion remedies (Relief Cold rub, Inhaler & Cough syrup), beverages (Fruit-based rehydration drink Electro+ and Fruitnik), and women's hygiene products (Comfy Snug Fit sanitary napkins).Bottom of Form

(Disclaimer: The above press release has been provided by PRNewswire. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)