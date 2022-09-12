Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], September 12 (ANI/Nova Realtime Solutions LLP): AMTOI (Association of Multimodal Transport Operators of India), the only Pan India trade body in shipping and logistics industry for MTOs registered with Director General Shipping organized its Eastern Region conference in Kolkata at The Saturday Club Premises on 07-09-2022 evening, where the discussion focused on Ports and Infra development in Eastern Region, along with the opportunities and challenges.

Vineet Kumar, IRSEE, Chairman of Shyama Prasad Mookherjee Port who was present at the occasion as the Chief Guest and the key note speaker spoke at length about how the improved infrastructure facilities of the port, transshipment at anchorage, improved productivity is benefiting the trade and towards growth of the economy, and that they are constantly working towards addressing the challenges that remain as hindrances to ease of working in the ports.The inland waterways are going to be a game changer in bringing the cost index down and with waterways, the cargoes can now be sent to North East India using Kolkata Port to Chittagong and then by barge to Tripura and other North eastern destination at much lower costs and faster transit times.

The Guests of honour Sabyasachi Hajara, Ex CMD of Shipping Corporation of India and current Chair - Logistics of BCC&I, and Pramod Srivastava MD of PDP group and ICD at Durgapur also spoke about the impact of inland waterways and ICDs in transforming Kolkata port and the logistics scenario of Eastern India. Hajara stressed on the future development of inland waterways system, which according to him, will create a boom in the entire region. Srivastava gave insights in to the great work that is ongoing under the leadership of port Chairman Shri Vinit Kumar IRSEE and the fruits of labour will be reaped in times to come.

According to the National President of AMTOI Shri Xerrxes Master, AMTOI and its associate bodies are working closely along with the government in formulating the policies and that government regularly seeks its opinion and guidance, it works closely with authorities and key stakeholders to help improve and develop world class infrastructure, that will add value to the vibrancy of the Eastern Region.

The conference witnessed a huge attendance of owners and senior professionals of organizations within the industry domain along with related service providers. Eshor Raj Poudel - Counsul General of Nepal and representatives from Bhutan also graced the occasion.

The convener of the Eastern Region Chapter Brij Lakhotia, MD of Pinnacle Logistics (India) Pvt Ltd, expressed his satisfaction on the large turnout and said that the discussions will pave way for development in eastern region especially Ports and Infra development to further bring down the cost index of logistics, contributing to the growth of eastern region and the country as a whole.

AMTOI, under whose aegis the seminar was conducted, is the only Pan India trade body in shipping and logistics industry with current membership strength of over 350+ MTO's in shipping and logistics, and associate members constituting of CFS operators, tank container operators, ship owners, shipping agents, and Air Freight owners.

