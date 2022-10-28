New Delhi [India], October 28 (ANI/GPRC): One of the renowned media company, City Angle Network Pvt. Ltd. launches a unique app called News DropBox. The app is available on App Store for free and is a one-of-its-kind platform that aims to stop the wide circulation of fake news and boost the circulation of authentic news on the ever-expanding digital media. The platform comes with the unique feature of allowing all users to submit news pieces for publication and fact check. It was initially launched on WhatsApp. On Whatsapp, it used to circulate news daily to 50,000+ subscribers. News DropBox has now been launched as an app to reach the next height, following its huge success.

In the age of widespread internet and social media, the circulation of fake news and misinformation in India has been on a constant rise over the past few years. Manipulation of social media and search engine algorithms to reach large audiences and mislead news consumers is a global trend now, leading to the mass destruction of public property and national harmony at times. In this scenario, the firm has brought his unique platform News DropBox to make authentic news the new trend. The app, as the name suggests, works as a dropbox wherein users can submit a piece of news for publication and/or fact-checking.

Also Read | Windows 11 'Phone Link’ To Let Users Connect to Android Phones From Computer via Mobile Hotspot.

"Having worked as a brand strategist and political analyst, I have not only seen the rise of fake news but also witnessed the adverse effects of such misleading information from very close. As the internet is penetrating deep into our country's demographic, it is high time we address the issue of fake news and try our best to put a stop to it. The idea behind News DropBox is simple yet revolutionary. The platform envisions killing the circulation of fake and adulterated news by leveraging the power of fact-checking and news authentication. It also intends to spread awareness about ongoing scams in our country," adds Yash Sharma.

Yash Sharma is a brand strategist, political analyst and advisor, media advisor, and branding consultant with extensive experience in the publishing and media industry. He is the editor of News DropBox and the Director of The City Angle Magazine - a Rajasthan-based print magazine. Starting in 2009 as a photographer, he has worked as a photographer, publisher, social media strategist, and branding consultant. aIn fact, he has been associated with 50+ brands as a brand consultant. Yash has assisted 100+ small businesses to build their presence on the internet and grow their sales via the internet. Furthermore, he has also taught them how to use online payment models like Paytm and Gpay to carry forward the vision of Digital India. He is also a skilled photographer whose fanbase is quite rich and extensive.

Also Read | SSC GD Recruitment 2022: Applications Invited for 24,369 Constable Posts at ssc.nic.in; Here's How to Apply.

With the introduction of 5G in India, our social media experience is going to change forever. 5G will bring a new dimension to how we interact with social media and how we consume content. As a social media and branding expert, Yash is aware of what 5G has to offer. So, he is all set to lever its power for the greater good through newly launched application.

This story is provided by GPRC. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/GPRC)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)