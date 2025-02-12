VMPL

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], February 12: The rich, buttery indulgence of American Pecans took center stage at an exclusive sundowner with Gauri Khan at Gauri Khan Designs Studio, where Mumbai's most stylish and influential personalities gathered for an evening of culinary artistry. The event showcased a specially curated menu infused with goodness of American Pecans, highlighting their versatility in gourmet cuisine. From decadent desserts to savory delights, guests indulged in an unforgettable culinary experience while soaking in the chic ambiance of Gauri's signature design space.

Bringing together the city's finest, the event welcomed Maheep Kapoor, Tisca Chopra, Abhimanyu Dassani, representatives from Mexico, USA, and the American Council, among other esteemed guests, for a decadent exploration of pecan-infused culinary creations. The evening's carefully curated menu paid tribute to the nut's rich, caramel-like notes and delicate crunch, demonstrating its ability to elevate both savory and sweet gourmet dishes.

Reflecting on the evening, Gauri Khan shared her admiration for the ingredient: "American Pecans are not just delicious but also incredibly versatile, making them a perfect ingredient for indulgent yet healthy recipes. Celebrating them at Gauri Khan Designs felt like a seamless blend of two things I love--great taste and timeless aesthetics."

Sumit Saran, In-Country Market Representative of the American Pecan Council, said: "With their natural goodness and versatility, pecans have become an integral part of modern diets across the globe. We envisage similar trends in India and foresee immense potential for pecans. The demand is only going to increase as more discerning Indian consumers discover this amazing nut, its health benefits, its taste, and ways to incorporate them in varied cuisines."

"American Pecans are great as a snack or as an ingredient. They are available on all major e-commerce platforms and with major dry fruit retailers. All consumers have to do is search for American Pecans," added Mr. Saran.

Guests were treated to an exquisite selection of artisanal cheese pairings, including whipped goat cheese with pecan praline and brie with caramelized pecans and honey, where the nut's natural sweetness and crunch complemented the luxurious creaminess of fine cheeses. Among the savory delights, the Brie and Caramelized Pecan Phyllo Cups with Hot Honey were a highlight, delivering a delightful contrast of crisp, buttery pastry, warm honey, and golden pecans. The spiced pecan and sweet potato sliders offered a unique blend of nutty crunch and velvety texture, while the pecan-crusted shrimp with lemon aioli impressed with its crisp, golden coating and zesty undertones. Another standout was the maple pecan glazed lamb skewers, where the deep, smoky sweetness of pecans added a sophisticated touch to the perfectly cooked lamb.

The dessert course was a celebration of indulgence, featuring salted caramel pecan pie bites, a refined take on the Southern classic, and dark chocolate and pecan truffles, where the toasted pecans brought out the intensity of rich Belgian chocolate. The evening's bar menu added another layer of luxury, featuring the red wine and orange sangria with a pecan praline crust, a sophisticated spin on the classic drink, and the pecan espresso chocolate with a candied pecan rim, a velvety-smooth, non-alcoholic indulgence blending bold coffee flavors with the nut's natural sweetness.

As the only tree nut native to America, American Pecans stand out for their superior roasting ability, bringing out a richer depth of flavor than other nuts. For those who have experienced a rancid taste when baking cakes, brownies, or other dishes with nuts, switching to roasted pecans makes all the difference, delivering a naturally buttery, smooth flavor. Beyond their culinary excellence, pecans are among the lowest in carbs (4 grams) and highest in dietary fiber (3 grams) per serving, making them a nutrient-dense powerhouse. Notably, their nutrient profile remains largely unchanged when roasted or toasted for a short period, allowing them to retain their exceptional health benefits while enhancing their flavor and texture.

With their buttery richness, delicate crunch, and exceptional nutritional benefits, American Pecans continue to be a favorite among chefs, connoisseurs, and food enthusiasts across India. This exclusive evening with Gauri Khan at Gauri Khan Designs Studio was a testament to their timeless appeal and culinary versatility.

Founded in 2016, the American Pecan Council is dedicated to showcasing the many benefits, uses, and remarkable history of America's native tree nut. With growing interest in India, the Council is committed to introducing the rich flavor and nutritional value of pecans to Indian consumers.

For more details, please visit: https://americanpecan.in/

