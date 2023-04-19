New Delhi [India], April 19 (ANI/ATK): Cryptocurrencies have garnered significant attention in recent times, with numerous investors and traders seeking to capitalize on the market. One of the most favored cryptocurrencies is XRP, which has encountered a tumultuous period in the market as a result of the ongoing SEC lawsuit against Ripple, its parent company.

As the case nears its end, optimistic XRP price forecasts are surfacing, with several experts predicting that the cryptocurrency has the potential to hit USD 1. This write-up will evaluate Ripple and Big Eyes Coin, two prominent players in the cryptocurrency market, to establish which of the two provides the best return on investment in the current market conditions.

Ripple

Ripple is a payments firm that utilizes XRP, its native cryptocurrency, to facilitate speedy and cost-effective cross-border transactions. Its decentralized ledger technology allows for real-time payments, making it a more efficient and secure alternative to traditional banking systems. This makes it an attractive option for both individuals and businesses.

Despite this, Ripple's XRP has faced obstacles due to the ongoing SEC lawsuit. The SEC claims that Ripple engaged in an unregistered security offering when it sold XRP to investors, causing investors to become wary of its future and leading to a significant decline in its value. However, XRP price prediction experts remain optimistic about its potential following the conclusion of the lawsuit. If the SEC rules in Ripple's favor, XRP's value may rise to USD 1 and beyond.

Big Eyes Coin

Big Eyes Coin is a fintech firm that employs blockchain technology to facilitate swift and secure payments. In contrast to Ripple's focus on cross-border transactions, Big Eyes Coin provides a broad range of financial services and aims to provide a user-friendly payment platform for businesses and individuals using its native BIG token.

During the presale phase, Big Eyes Coin is providing its community members with the chance to earn a 300 per cent return on their investment through loot box rewards. By purchasing the Big Eyes Vault using the code "300," investors may gain access to the enticing prizes available for a limited time. The size of the reward increases proportionally to the amount spent on BIG tokens, with every USD 100 worth of BIG tokens providing three Saver Tins that may contain up to USD 1,000 in BIG. Furthermore, for every USD 100,000 worth of BIG tokens, investors will receive three Excali-Paw Chest boxes, each of which may contain treasures worth up to USD 1 million. It is worth noting that the presale will come to a close on March 31st, and investors should not miss out on the opportunity to win BIG.

Evaluating Ripple And Big Eyes Coin: A Comparative Analysis

Although Ripple and Big Eyes Coin belong to the same industry, they differ in terms of their strategies and target markets. Ripple's primary focus is on cross-border payments, while Big Eyes Coin aims to offer a broader range of financial services. However, both of them utilize blockchain technology to provide swift and secure transactions, which is a significant advantage over traditional banking systems.

As for their respective cryptocurrencies, XRP and BIG, they both have the potential to appreciate in value given the current market conditions. If the SEC lawsuit concludes in Ripple's favor, XRP's price may experience a significant surge. Meanwhile, Big Eyes Coin's user-friendly platform and low transaction costs could make it a popular choice for small businesses and individuals.

In light of the bullish trend in the market, investors and traders should closely monitor the progress of the SEC lawsuit and consider both Ripple and Big Eyes Coin as potential investment opportunities.

