New Delhi [India], July 21 (ANI/BusinessWire India): Today, Anand Mahurkar, Founder & CEO, Findability Sciences has been honoured with the prestigious award for "Entrepreneur of the Year, 2022" at the "62nd National Summit on Atmanirbhar Bharat: Vision of New India", by the Indian Achiever's Forum.

The award ceremony was held at Le Meridian in New Delhi. This award is an acknowledgement of Anand showcasing outstanding professional achievements and his contribution to building a self-reliant India. Being a data technology innovator and an accomplished business leader with extensive experience in serving global Fortune 500 clients, Anand believes that India offers robust skill sets in the tech domain. Anand was honoured with the award by the current Governor of Haryana- Bandaru Dattatreya.

Also Read | Real Madrid vs Barcelona Head-to-Head Record: Most Wins, Most Goals and Everything You Need to Know About El Clasico History.

Commenting on receiving the award, Anand Mahurkar said, "I am delighted and truly humbled to be recognised as the Entrepreneur of the Year by Indian Achiever's Forum with this year being the 75th Anniversary of our nation's independence. This recognition is encouraging for me and my team to keep learning, exploring, and innovating with our enterprise AI solutions for digital transformation across industries. In today's fast changing digital economy, AI technology is poised to empower organisations with innovative tools as they realise the potential of data and become data superpowers with our robust solutions."

He further adds, "We at Findability Sciences are committed to nation building by supporting home-grown enterprises with advanced technologies with our state-of-the-art Development Centre in Aurangabad and by forging new partnerships with educational institutes to create future-ready tech talent in India. The next phase of growth of entrepreneurship in India is exciting and will be transformative especially with tech talent emerging beyond metro cities and with renewed public-private synergies to build tech brands for global enterprises."

Also Read | Hariyali Teej 2022 Date and Dos & Don'ts: From Following Paran Muhurat to Solah Shringar, Auspicious Rituals You Must Follow To Please Shiv-Parvati & Bring In Good Luck During the Holy Sawan Month.

The Indian Achievers' Forum honours extraordinary accomplishments by groups and individuals who have a direct or indirect influence on India's socioeconomic well-being. The forum focuses on the idea of "how successful achievers may contribute to the country's social development." Anand was awarded for his "Achievement and Contribution to Nation Building". As India celebrates 75 years of independence in 2022, this year's theme for the National Summit was 'Leadership next for Atmanirbhar Bharat', with the primary focus on self-reliance, self-sustenance, adopted by the Government of India and making India a part of the global economy.

Anand comes from a small town in Maharashtra. With both his parents being teachers, his focus mainly was on academics and understanding the concepts of science. He later pursued Mechanical Engineering. His stellar career in technology can rightfully place Anand as an innovator in Big Data & Artificial Intelligence Technologies.

Anand has been a tech specialist for over 30 years. His passion, tech-prowess and focused approach led him to build his own venture in the advanced tech space like Artificial intelligence and data. Given his intent and entrepreneurial spirit, Anand founded Findability Sciences with the vision to equip enterprises with 'The Ability to Find Information'. Findability Sciences is an award-wining enterprise AI company with over 40 marquee clients across verticals such as Manufacturing, Telecom, Retail, Professional Services, Financial Services, and Government.

This story is provided by BusinessWire India. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/BusinessWire India)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)