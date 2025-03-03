Dr. Radhey Shyam Dixit, Chairman of Ananda Dairy, with his team, proudly holding the Guinness World Record for the Largest Paneer Slab

Hapur (Uttar Pradesh) [India], March 3: Bulandshahr based Ananda Dairy, one of India's leading dairy manufacturers, has officially secured a place in the prestigious Guinness World Records™ by producing the world's largest slab of Paneer (Cottage Cheese), weighing an extraordinary 205.4 kilograms. This historic achievement was accomplished at the company's Khairpur Village manufacturing facility in Khairabad, Pilkhuwa, Uttar Pradesh, on Thursday, February 27, 2025.

Crafted with Care

The giant block was then carefully weighed and certified by GUINNESS WORLD RECORDS™ officials. Crafted using 100% pure milk, the giant paneer block met the highest hygiene standards, ensuring it satisfied strict benchmarks for taste, texture, and freshness.

From breaking world records to serving the community, Ananda Dairy proves that purity is not just a promise but a way of life. This landmark achievement marks another milestone in Ananda's ongoing journey to set new benchmarks in the dairy industry.

"At Ananda, we have always been passionate about pushing the boundaries of dairy excellence. This record is a testament not just to our capabilities but to our dedication to purity, and we are thrilled to share this moment of pride with the world," said Dr. RadheyShyam Dixit, Chairman & Founder of Ananda Dairy.

A Gesture of Kindness

However, Ananda's commitment to making a difference extends far beyond this record-breaking achievement. In an effort to give back, the entire 205.4kg slab of paneer was distributed to NGOs and community kitchens across the country, ensuring that this historic moment also contributed to those in need.

Ananda is a renowned name in the Indian dairy industry, known for its commitment to producing high-quality dairy products with an emphasis on purity, freshness and innovation. With a legacy of excellence and a passion for setting new industry benchmarks, Ananda continues to be a trusted brand for consumers across the country.

