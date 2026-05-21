Business News | Anandana - The Coca-Cola India Foundation's Project Jaldhara Recognised for Strengthening Community Water Access in Rural Maharashtra

BusinessWire India

New Delhi [India], May 21: Anandana - The Coca-Cola India Foundation's water stewardship initiative, Project Jaldhara, has been recognised with two prestigious awards for its contribution towards strengthening community water access and water management in rural Maharashtra. The project has been awarded at the Global CSR & Sustainability Awards 2026 by Brand Honchos as "Most Impactful CSR Initiative in Water Stewardship 2026", and recognised under WASH category at the 12th Greentech CSR India Awards 2026 by Greentech Foundation. These recognitions reinforce The Coca-Cola India Foundation's continued commitment towards enabling community-led water solutions in water-stressed regions.

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Implemented in partnership with S M Sehgal Foundation, Project Jaldhara focuses on addressing local water challenges across 10 villages in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, including Sillod and Phulambri blocks, through a combination of community-level drinking water solutions and watershed interventions. The initiative has helped create significant water storage capacity through groundwater recharge structures, including check dams, recharge shafts, farm ponds, and bunding interventions, while also improving access to safe drinking water through 10 community-level RO units and water ATMs benefiting over 20,000 residents in the region. This has further improved local water availability for household, agricultural, and livestock needs. The project's focus on community participation, ownership, and long-term resilience has emerged as a key driver behind its continued recognition across national platforms.

Speaking on the recognition, Devyani Rana, Vice President - Public Affairs, Communications and Sustainability, Coca-Cola India & South West Asia, said, "Water stewardship remains a key focus area for us, especially in regions where communities continue to face water stress. Through Project Jaldhara, and together with partners and local communities, we are working to strengthen access to water through solutions that are practical, community-driven, and designed for long-term resilience. We are encouraged to see these efforts being recognised across platforms that celebrate meaningful community impact and development."

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Anjali Makhija, Trustee and CEO, S M Sehgal Foundation, shared, "These honours reflect the positive difference Project Jaldhara is creating for communities facing water stress in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar. With the support of Anandana - The Coca-Cola India Foundation, we are helping communities build more reliable access to water through solutions such as Water ATMs, check dams, and recharge wells. Together, these interventions are helping strengthen long-term water security and community resilience."

Project Jaldhara has also previously received recognition under the Community Development category at the Frost & Sullivan Project Evaluation & Recognition Program (PERP) 2025 for its integrated approach towards strengthening community water access and local water security, further underscoring the initiative's growing impact across water-stressed communities.

These recognitions strengthen The Coca-Cola India Foundation's commitment towards supporting community-focused water positive initiatives across vulnerable regions.

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